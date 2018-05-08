Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. and ASE Industrial Holding Co., Ltd. Share Exchange

On April 30, 2018, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") completed a share exchange (the "Share Exchange") pursuant to which ASE Industrial Holding Co., Ltd. ("ASEH") was established and acquired all issued and outstanding shares of ASE. Pursuant to the Share Exchange, (i) ASE shareholders received 0.5 ASEH common shares for each ASE common share issued immediately prior to the effective time of the Share Exchange, and (ii) ASE shareholders received 1.25 ASEH American depositary shares, each representing two ASEH common shares, for each ASE American depositary share, representing five ASE common shares, upon the surrender for cancellation of ASE American depositary shares after the effective time of the Share Exchange. Following the Share Exchange, ASE has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ASEH.

The common shares and American depositary shares of ASE were delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on April 30, 2018, respectively. Since the same date, ASEH common shares have been listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol "3711", and ASEH American depositary shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASX," the same symbol under which the American depositary shares of ASE were traded prior to the completion of the Share Exchange.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F for our predecessor company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., filed on March 28, 2018.

IR Contact:

Iris Wu, Manager US contact:

irissh_wu@aseglobal.com Echo Lin, Senior Associate Grace Teng, Manager Tel: +886.2.6636.5678 echolin@iselabs.com grace_teng@aseglobal.com http://www.aseglobal.com +1.510.687.2491 Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-semiconductor-engineering-inc-and-ase-industrial-holding-co-ltd-share-exchange-300644352.html

SOURCE Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aseglobal.com

