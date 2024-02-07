Advanced Sensors in Agriculture: Emerging Opportunities and Global Trends Shaping Agritech

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Advanced Sensors in Agriculture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the growth of sensor technologies and their application in the agriculture industry, particularly in the agritech sector. With sustainability becoming a global trend, governments, companies, and non-profit agencies have realized the potential offered by different sensing technologies for optimizing resource usage. Although not a new technology, recent advancements resulting in high wired/wireless network speed, reduced equipment size, and large data storage capacity have enhanced its applicability.

The report focuses on the role of sensor-based technologies of different types in molding the agriculture industry to its present form, providing an overview of sensors, including technology innovations, key players, and regional developments. It identifies the global trends and other factors driving and restraining growth in this space and highlights the opportunities emerging from the shifts in the industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Growth Opportunities

Sensor-based IoT Ecosystem

Agritech and Farm Automation

Agriculture Sector Regulation and Organization

Key questions this study will address:

What are the application possibilities and impact of sensors in agriculture?

What are some of the key advancements in agritech, especially in the sensor technology segment?

What global trends have impacted growth in agriculture?

Which regions show high potential for agritech adoption?

What does the funding, M&A, and partnership landscape look like in agriculture?



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sensors: The Foundation of Modern Farming's Technological Transition

Sensor Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Traditional Industry with Continuing Technological Transformation

Sensors - A Brief Overview

Advanced Sensors - A Generic Architecture

Broad Sensor Classification Based on Design and Operating Principle

Sensor Types and Designs in Agriculture

Key Emerging Innovation Trends in Sensor Technologies

Emerging Technologies and Sensor Enablers

Advanced Sensors: A Transformative Technology in Agriculture

Agriculture - Overview of Sector Ecosystem

Sensor Impacts at Various Levels of the Agriculture Sector Pipeline

Sensor-enabled Technologies Transforming Modern Agriculture

North and South America - Regional Trends and Initiatives

- Regional Trends and Initiatives Asia-Pacific - Regional Trends and Initiatives

- Regional Trends and Initiatives Africa and the Middle East - Regional Trends and Initiatives

and the - Regional Trends and Initiatives Europe and West Asia - Regional Trends and Initiatives

and - Regional Trends and Initiatives Global Mega Trends Impacting the Agriculture Sector

Innovative Technology and Product Developments in Precision Agriculture

Climate Change and Food Security Concerns Driving Partnerships in Smart Agriculture

Funding and M&As in the Smart Agriculture Sector Indicate a Focus on Sustainable Farming

Companies to Collaborate - Potential Partnership Opportunities

Key Innovation/R&D Themes in Agriculture

Business Models for Modern Agriculture

Porter's Five Forces Model

Key Technology Developments and Strategies from Major Companies and Emerging Start-ups

Strategic Insights and Roadmap

