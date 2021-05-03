Advanced Service Solutions bolsters its interior facilities maintenance division with the acquisition of Coast Workplace Solutions

HAMMONTON, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Service Solutions, LLC ("Advanced" or the "Company") has completed the acquisition of Coast Workplace Solutions, Inc. ("Coast Workplace Solutions"), located in Everett, Washington.

Founded in 2007 with its roots in snow & ice removal, Advanced has become a premier full-service facilities maintenance provider through dynamic growth and a dedicated approach to delivering best-in-class quality and customer service. Coast Workplace Solutions has been historically focused on interior services and this acquisition will serve to bolster Advanced's interior maintenance division. Zach Richter, President of Coast Workplace Solutions, will assume a leadership position with Advanced.

Jeff Tunis, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced, said, "We are proud to welcome Zach and the entire Coast Workplace Solutions team to the Advanced family. We are excited by the benefits this combination will bring the combined customer base, both through enhanced service offerings and access to an expanded network of qualified service providers."



In January 2018, Advanced partnered with BHMS Investments, LP to help the Company navigate its next stage of growth and provide capital support for strategic acquisitions. Advanced remains highly interested in partnering with or acquiring well-run businesses led by entrepreneurial owners in the facilities maintenance space.



About Advanced Service Solutions:

Headquartered in Hammonton, NJ, Advanced Service Solutions, LLC is a facilities maintenance manager that provides interior and exterior services to commercial clients across the U.S. and Canada. The Company's core services include snow & ice removal, landscaping, parking lot sweeping, HVAC service & repair and interior trade services. Additional information can be found at www.advancedservice.com.



About BHMS:

BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market. The firm was founded in 2010 and is based in Westport, Connecticut. BHMS invests in a wide variety of control and structured equity opportunities ranging from consolidation strategies to conventional leveraged buyouts. BHMS is currently deploying capital from its most recent fund, which it closed in January 2021. Additional information can be found at www.bhmsinvestments.com.



For further information contact:

Jeff Tunis Anthony Recine Advanced Service Solutions, LLC BHMS Investments, LP Chief Executive Officer Managing Director 888.629.7569 x102 646.653.9720

SOURCE Advanced Service Solutions

Related Links

http://www.advancedservice.com

