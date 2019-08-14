Advanced Service Solutions bolsters its interior facilities maintenance division with the acquisition of TotalFacility

Founded in 2007 with its roots in snow & ice removal, Advanced has become a premier full-service facilities maintenance provider through dynamic growth and a dedicated approach to delivering best-in-class quality and customer service. TotalFacility has been historically focused on interior services and this acquisition will serve to bolster Advanced's interior maintenance division. Alex Tavangar, President & COO of TotalFacility, will assume a leadership position with Advanced.

Jeff Tunis, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced, said, "We are proud to welcome Alex and the entire TotalFacility team to the Advanced family. We are excited by the benefits this combination will bring the combined customer base, both through enhanced service offerings and access to an expanded network of qualified service providers."

In January 2018, Advanced partnered with BHMS Investments, LP to help the Company navigate its next stage of growth and provide capital support for strategic acquisitions. Advanced remains highly interested in partnering with or acquiring well-run businesses led by entrepreneurial owners in the facilities maintenance space. TotalFacility was advised by Fairmount Partners on the transaction.

About Advanced Service Solutions:

Headquartered in Hammonton, NJ, Advanced Service Solutions, LLC is a facilities maintenance manager that provides interior and exterior services to commercial clients across the U.S. and Canada. The Company's core services include snow & ice removal, landscaping, parking lot sweeping, HVAC service & repair and interior trade services. Additional information can be found at www.advancedservice.com.

About BHMS:

BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market. The firm was founded in 2010 and is based in New York City. Additional information can be found at www.bhmsinvestments.com.

