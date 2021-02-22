Advanced Silicon Battery Company Enovix to Become a Public Company Through Merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company"), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RSVA, RSVAU, RSVAW) ("Rodgers" or "RSVAC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination that will result in Enovix becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021, the company will be named Enovix Corporation and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol, "ENVX". The transaction reflects an estimated pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.128 billion.

Enovix has designed, developed, and sampled advanced Lithium-ion batteries with energy densities five years ahead of current industry production. The company's first products include batteries with energy densities as high as 900 Wh/L. This breakthrough alters a 30-year trajectory of energy density improvements (<4.4% annually) by the Li-ion battery industry, which is modest by the standards of Silicon Valley and Moore's Law. Unlike traditional "jelly roll" Li-ion batteries, Enovix products are encased in precision stainless steel and manufactured with a high-speed precision stacking process. This proprietary 3D cell architecture enables Enovix to use silicon as the only active lithium cycling material in the anode.

The proceeds from this transaction will enable Enovix to build out its first two production facilities to support demand from blue chip customers in fast-growing mobile computing markets (wearables, mobile communications, PCs and AR/VR), totaling 1.78 GWh of capacity, while continuing to develop cells for EVs.

Harrold Rust, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix, commented, "In 2007, the co-founders of Enovix set out to build a better battery by changing the cell architecture. Today, we stand at the threshold of producing the first advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery for mass-market applications from our U.S. manufacturing facility. Credit goes to the engineers and scientists of Enovix who designed and developed our advanced battery and our high-volume production operation. We are excited to partner with the accomplished team at RSVAC," Rust added, "who understand that the success of any advanced product is the ability to produce it at scale. With their help and the capital provided by this transaction, Enovix will produce the advanced batteries that power our mobile future."

T.J. Rodgers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rodgers and a member of the board of directors of Enovix, added, "Enovix has made industry-altering breakthroughs in two areas: battery design and battery manufacturing. Every chemistry professor has a better battery idea in his notebook. But only Enovix is building a world-class fab for actually putting a high-energy density silicon anode battery into the hands of the world's leading technology companies. The company will have a big impact on products in mobile computing, wearables, and ultimately electric vehicles. Enovix has spent 13 years doing difficult work and refused to compromise on engineering integrity. Its toughness led Enovix to today's transaction, and billions of consumers stand to benefit."

"In my career, I have seen many claims of battery breakthroughs. But Enovix stands apart in that it has actually sampled cells based on its innovative architecture with leading customers and has a credible plan to manufacture at scale," said Greg Reichow, a member of the board of directors of Enovix, a Partner at Eclipse Ventures and former VP of Production for Tesla. "Enovix has already delivered batteries with record-setting energy densities to customers and will do so at scale as soon as next year," Reichow added.

Joseph Malchow, founding partner at the venture capital fund Hanover Technology, and a Rodgers board member, commented, "The last speed limiter on how software can enhance our lives is battery energy density. Enovix technology alleviates those limits. When your vehicle's computer can run another GPU core, you get home safely. When your phone can conduct real-time depth sensing, your video calls with family are more immersive. When your smartwatch can run a neural network locally, your health data is more secure. I am proud of Enovix's twin breakthroughs in battery design and manufacturing, and we are honored to help them reach the public market."

As part of the deal, Enovix will retain its highly experienced management team, led by co-founder and CEO Harrold Rust, while gaining new board members Manny Hernandez and Dan McCranie from the Rodgers team.

Transaction Overview

The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.128 billion. Upon the closing of the business combination, and assuming no redemptions of shares of Rodgers by its public stockholders, Enovix will receive approximately $385 million in net cash, after expenses. The proceeds will be funded through a combination of approximately $230 million cash in trust by Rodgers and a $175 million concurrent PIPE of common stock issued at $14 per share, anchored by leading institutional investors.

The boards of directors of both Enovix and Rodgers have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The transaction is subject to, among other things, the approval of the stockholders of both Enovix and Rodgers, satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement on Form S-4 being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to list the securities of the combined company.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Merger Agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Rodgers with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Additional information about the proposed business combination will be described in Rodgers's registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the proposed business combination, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents regarding the proposed business combination, each to be filed with the SEC.

Advisors

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as financial advisor, and Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal advisor to Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Williams Trading, LLC are serving as placement agents on the PIPE offering. Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to Enovix, and Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal advisor to the placement agents.

Investor Presentation and Video Presentation Information

Investors may view an investor presentation and a pre-recorded video presentation discussing the proposed business combination. To access those presentations, please visit Enovix's website at www.enovix.com

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The Company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building the first advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. The Company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RSVAC's mission is to provide fundamental public technology investors with early access to an excellent Silicon Valley technology company with a focus on green energy, electrification, storage, Smart Industry (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and the new automated-manufacturing wave. For more information, go to www.rodgerscap.com.

