Advanced Space Composites Market Report: Global and Regional Analysis 2021-2031

Advanced composites offer cost-effectiveness, ease of processability, high strength-to-weight ratio, multifunctionality, and diverse properties in terms of thermal insulation and ablation. High-modulus carbon fiber reinforced laminates are one of the major uses for many composite spacecraft applications. In human crew capsules, composite panels are used to provide the thermal protection system (TPS) required for vehicle re-entry. The temperature capability and low thermal expansion offer additional benefits by reducing the amount of TPS material required, which reduces the weight of the vehicle. Carbon fiber laminates are widely used on satellites and payload support structures. For instance, satellite bus structures are made using aluminum honeycomb sandwich panels with either carbon fiber or aluminum face sheets. Also, high-modulus, high thermal conductivity carbon fiber laminates with low moisture absorption resins, typically cyanate ester, are always used for manufacturing optical benches and other spacecraft structures, which must sustain dimensional stability for accuracy. These advanced composites help in maintaining extreme dimensional stability over extreme temperatures when the spacecraft is in space. Apart from this, radio frequency (RF) reflectors and solar array substrates also use high-modulus carbon fiber laminates in order to achieve stiffness and dimensional stability.

There are several factors that contribute to the growth of the advanced space composites market. Technologies such as reusable launch vehicle systems, on-orbit manufacturing technologies, and upcoming space stations and habitats have the potential to further the use of advanced composites for space applications. The companies operating in the advanced space composites market are highly engaged in research and development initiatives and have been investing in developing new innovative technologies that would enhance space systems. The convergence of visionary space agencies, pioneering private enterprises, and international partnerships underscores the momentum propelling the growth of the advanced space composites market. Advancements in materials science, coupled with enhanced launch vehicle performance and reduced mission costs, have fuelled the market's expansion, with emphasis placed on solving challenges pertaining to structural integration and lifecycle sustainability. The market's trajectory hinges on the resolution of these factors as the space industry increasingly seeks to capitalize on the transformative potential of advanced composites.

Launch Vehicles to Dominate as the Leading Platform Segment

The advanced space composites market's platform segment is led by the launch segment, with a 40.25% share in 2023. The application of advanced composite materials in launch vehicles has brought significant advancements, offering numerous benefits, including weight reduction, increased payload capacity, improved structural integrity, enhanced fuel efficiency, and enhanced performance. Launch vehicle manufacturers are now focusing on designing and developing smaller, less complex, reusable, and cost-efficient launch vehicles, which are facilitated by the growth of small satellites. However, with the rise in satellite launches in the past few years and the expected small satellite mega constellation in the next decade, it is anticipated that the satellites segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period 2023-2033. The satellites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period.

Structures Segment to Dominate the Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Component)

The structures segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The factor contributing to this growth is the increased focus of space companies to develop reusable launch vehicles as well as small launch vehicles (SLVs).

Carbon Fiber Segment to Lead the Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Material)

The advanced space composites market's material segment is led by carbon fiber, with a 31.1% share in 2023. Carbon fiber composites have been used by the space industry for several decades and are continuously being used for several space applications, including launch vehicles, satellites, experimental systems, suborbital vehicles, and deep space probes. Recent advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing techniques have enhanced its flexibility, resulting in the introduction of novel carbon fiber types with improved modulus and strength tailored for space system applications.

Europe is the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 13.09%. European countries are known for their expertise in space research and development, with multiple renowned space agencies, primordially the European Space Agency (ESA), playing a pivotal role in space exploration and technology development. These agencies collaborate with industry-leading companies, research institutions, and universities to drive innovation and push the boundaries of advanced space composites' performance. The European Space Agency (ESA) introduced the SpaceCarbon project under the Horizon 2020 Programme. This project's objective is to develop Europe-based carbon fibers (CF) and pre-impregnated materials for launchers and satellite applications.

Recent Developments in the Global Advanced Space Composites Market

In July 2023 , Orbital Composites won a $1.7 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop its technological capabilities to facilitate in-orbit manufacturing of satellite antennas.

, Orbital Composites won a contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop its technological capabilities to facilitate in-orbit manufacturing of satellite antennas. In June 2023 , Beyond Gravity won a contract from ESA to develop the payload fairing for the Ariane 6 launch vehicle. The payload fairing is 14 meters and 20 meters tall for the respective variants of the launch vehicle and will have a standard diameter of 5.4 meters.

, Beyond Gravity won a contract from ESA to develop the payload fairing for the Ariane 6 launch vehicle. The payload fairing is 14 meters and 20 meters tall for the respective variants of the launch vehicle and will have a standard diameter of 5.4 meters. In November 2022 , MT Aerospace AG won a $33.5 million contract from ESA for developing demonstrator systems made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) for the Prototype for a Highly OptimizEd Black Upper Stage (PHOEBUS) project, which would be incorporated in the Innovative Carbon Ariane Upper Stage (ICARUS) of the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles.

, MT Aerospace AG won a contract from ESA for developing demonstrator systems made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) for the Prototype for a Highly OptimizEd Black Upper Stage (PHOEBUS) project, which would be incorporated in the Innovative Carbon Ariane Upper Stage (ICARUS) of the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles. In October 2022 , Beyond Gravity won a contract to supply 38 payload fairings for ULA's Vulcan rockets, which would be used to launch the satellites of Amazon's project Kuiper.

, Beyond Gravity won a contract to supply 38 payload fairings for ULA's Vulcan rockets, which would be used to launch the satellites of Amazon's project Kuiper. In March 2022 , Beyond Gravity and Amazon announced a partnership to develop and manufacture customized composite satellite dispenser systems for Project Kuiper. The project aims to establish a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation comprising 3,236 satellites.

Market Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The demand for advanced space composites is driven by the increasing number of satellite launches and the expanding scope of deep space activities, offering significant opportunities for companies specializing in these materials. However, the industry faces challenges due to the high cost associated with space composites, resulting from intricate manufacturing processes and stringent quality control requirements. Despite these challenges, additive manufacturing presents opportunities for precise and efficient fabrication of complex composite structures, enhancing their mechanical and thermal properties and expanding design possibilities for space applications.

Key Companies Profiled:

Airborne

Beyond Gravity

CRP Technology S.r.l

EURO-COMPOSITES

Hanwha Cimarron

Hexcel Corporation

MT Aerospace AG

Opterus Research and Development

Rock West Composites, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Toray Advanced Composites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32hh42

