Advanced Space Technology and Artificial Intelligence will provide No Cost Heating, Air conditioning and Hot water to Homeowners
News provided byInnovative HVAC products LLC
Oct 14, 2024, 10:40 ET
JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to relieve the countries dependency on fossil fuels and completely eliminate the release of greenhouse gas emissions. Innovative HVAC Products LLC. A Research and Development Company located in Jupiter Florida has developed a Thermal Energy System inspired by technology used on the International Space Station. A representative from the company states that in space you have no access to an electric grid or the ability to pipe into a utility, but the ISS is able to keep its occupants comfortable in the harsh conditions of space. Temperatures encountered by the ISS range from 250F to minus 250F. So certainly, if they are able to do that in space we can achieve the same results on earth. In space all the thermal energy used must be recaptured, recycled and reused, nothing can be wasted or disposed.
