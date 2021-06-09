Advanced Spine and Posture in Grand Rapids Helps Patients Suffering From Pain and Discomfort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Spine and Posture Grand Rapids chiropractors use physical therapy alongside chiropractic care to improve overall spine health. The Advanced Spine and Posture office in Grand Rapids uses Chiropractic BioPhysics, which combines biology, physiology, physics, geometry, and anatomy, to identify the causes of the patient pain, discomfort, loss of mobility, or altered health. "Getting your posture corrected will add years of valuable life to your spine and physical therapy allows us to do just that. Working with all parts of the body, not just the spine, to get the alignment that is perfect for you. Everything in the body is attached to the spine, so imagine what we can do with a good alignment. This means that carpal tunnel and twisted knees can be worked on as well. Don't run to surgery every time you have an injury. Ask yourself if your alignment is off," comments Dr. Alan Szagesh.

The Advanced Spine and Posture physical therapy team in Grand Rapids works with the medical doctors and the chiropractors. The team's doctors and staff are all under one roof and can help you with just about any of your physical therapy needs. "Heat, ice, and manipulation are some of the things used in physical therapy, along with exercise. This is done instead of surgery and drugs, which is a more holistic approach to pain," states Dr. Alan Szagesh. ASP Grand Rapids is a full medical facility that can help with physical therapy as well as chiropractic, medical, and massage.

ASP in Grand Rapids believes that each patient is their own person, what works for one may not be suitable for the next. This is why each patient has their own exams and treatment plans to follow.

Advanced Spine and Posture and Dr. Alan Szagesh are committed to helping patients heal through chiropractic care and physical therapy. The Advanced Spine and Posture team in Grand Rapids also use chiropractic adjustments to treat back and neck pain, headaches/migraines, poor posture, scoliosis, fatigue/fibromyalgia, acid reflux/GERD, high blood pressure, Asthma/difficulty breathing, allergies/sinusitis, disc herniation, plantar fasciitis, shoulder pain, joint pain, injuries from auto accidents, sports injuries, and pain associated with workplace slips and falls.

"Our office is unique to Michigan as it is supported by a group out of Las Vegas. This gives our office a cutting edge on other physical therapy offices," states Dr. Alan Szagesh.

The Advanced Spine and Posture team is excited to give more people potentially life-changing care. Advanced Spine and Posture is located in Grand Rapids off of 29th Street South East. The office is open Monday through Friday starting at 9:00 a.m.

