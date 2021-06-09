Advanced Spine and Posture in Henderson Boasts the Premiere Chiropractic BioPhysics Clinic in Green Valley

HENDERSON, Nev., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Spine and Posture Chiropractors in Henderson use Chiropractic BioPhysics, which combines biology, physiology, physics, geometry, and anatomy, to identify the causes of the patient's pain, discomfort, loss of mobility, or altered health. "Since we at Advanced Spine and Posture Henderson use Chiropractic BioPhysics to treat our patients, they can be sure that the diagnosis and treatment will be based on sound scientific chiropractic principles," comments Dr. Rachael Box.

The Advanced Spine and Posture team in Henderson starts with a scientifically based examination of your posture, spinal alignment, and function, often involving x-rays, as a way to pinpoint the root cause of your spinal misalignment. "Unlike traditional chiropractic, our focus to therapeutically reshape the spine back into its natural shape, helping address the real root of pain and discomfort," Dr. Rachael Box explains. Through CBP, the team at Advanced Spine and Posture in Henderson are able to precisely pinpoint the weakest areas of your spine where pain or discomfort is triggered, then rehabilitate your spine back to health through cutting-edge, highly researched, and scientific techniques, all without any pain, intrusive procedures, surgery, drugs, or downtime.

Dr. Rachael Box, originally from Alabama, has been practicing CBP since graduating from Life University and has practiced in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia. "I love practicing and living in Vegas. I love seeing the residents of Henderson transform their lives after getting chiropractic care," states Dr. Rachael Box. Dr. Box is joined by Marry Ann Enriquez, a Nurse Practitioner from California and Florida. Enriquez focuses on holistic care and primary prevention.

Advanced Spine and Posture and Dr. Rachael Box are committed to helping patients heal through chiropractic care. The Advanced Spine and Posture team in Henderson also use chiropractic adjustments to treat back and neck pain, headaches/migraines, poor posture, scoliosis, fatigue/fibromyalgia, acid reflux/GERD, high blood pressure, Asthma/difficulty breathing, allergies/sinusitis, disc herniation, plantar fasciitis, shoulder pain, joint pain, injuries from auto accidents, sports injuries, and pain associated with workplace slips and falls.

"Since opening our chiropractic and wellness office, we've helped tens of thousands of Henderson and Green Valley-area residents not only get rid of their nagging pain or discomfort but live healthier, energetic, and more vibrant lives," states Dr. Rachael Box.

Advanced Spine and Posture team is excited to give more people potentially life-changing care. Advanced Spine and Posture is located in Henderson off of North Pecos Road. The office is open Monday-Wednesday 9:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT, Thursday 2:30 p.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT, and Friday 9:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT.

Dr. Rachael Box

Chiropractor at Advanced Spine and Posture

(702) 263-4925

