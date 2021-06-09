Advanced Spine and Posture in Las Vegas Corrects Abnormal Posture Through Traction Therapy

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Spine and Posture in Las Vegas use traction therapy administered by CBP-trained practitioners to correct abnormal posture. Traction, along with mirror-image adjustments are the only known conservative methods used to restore normal curves to the spine, and Dr. Jaeger believes that traction is a necessary and important part of corrective chiropractic care.

"Traction therapy is simply a sustained force applied to the spine in a specific direction for the purpose of restoring normal spinal position, similar to orthodonture," commented Dr. Jaeger. "It has probably taken many years to develop abnormal spinal positions, therefore it will take some time to return the posture back to normal."

"At Advanced Spine and Posture, we work to give our patients lasting solutions to the pain caused by abnormal posture and stop the disruption it causes to their life," said Dr. Jaeger, adding, "The traction forces are necessary to provide increased stability to damaged spines." Dr. Jaeger does warn that to ensure proper application, safety and effective care, spinal traction should only be applied by a practitioner certified in CBP or Clinical Biomechanics of Posture. "When getting chiropractic care and traction therapy, you want to make sure that the practitioner administering it has the correct training," commented Dr. Jaeger.

Advanced Spine and Posture and Dr. Jason Jaeger are committed to helping patients heal through corrective chiropractic care. In addition to traction therapy, the Advanced Spine and Posture team also use chiropractic adjustments to treat back and neck pain, headaches/migraines, poor posture, scoliosis, fatigue/fibromyalgia, acid reflux/GERD, high blood pressure, Asthma/difficulty breathing, allergies/sinusitis, disc herniation, plantar fasciitis, shoulder pain, joint pain, injuries from auto accidents, sports injuries, and pain associated with workplace slips and falls.

"We provide a friendly, casually professional atmosphere that affords patients a warm, family-oriented environment and provides them with peace of mind," states Dr. Jaeger.

The Advanced Spine and Posture team is excited to give more people potentially life-changing care. Advanced Spine and Posture has two locations in Las Vegas. The offices located in Aliante and Midtown are both open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. PT to 12:00 p.m. PT and again from 2:30 p.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT. The Aliante office can be contacted at 702-326-4993 and is located off of North Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The Midtown location can be reached at 702-478-9594 and is located off of South Maryland Parkway.

