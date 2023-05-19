Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems Global Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030: Surface Surveillance & Situational Awareness Made Easier with ASSC

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 May, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.2% CAGR

The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

  • ADB Safegate BVBA
  • Altys Technologies
  • ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH
  • ERA a.s.
  • Frequentis AG
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Indra Sistemas SA
  • Leonardo S.p.A
  • SAAB AB
  • Searidge Technologies Inc.
  • Terma A/S
  • Thales Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

199

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$5.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS): A Prelude
  • Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities for A-SMGCS
  • China Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending
  • Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure
  • Evolving Digitization Priorities Amid Growing Focus on Transforming Airport Airside Operations Fuel Market Expansion
  • Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Persistent Challenges in Airport & Airfield Surveillance Amplify the Role of Advanced Surveillance Systems
  • Airport Operators Lean Towards Airfield Radar System (ARS) to Automate Airfield Surveillance
  • Newfound Interest in Airfield Runway Lighting Underpins A-SMGCS Deployment Rates
  • 'Follow The Greens' Intelligent Guidance Method to Steer Future Market Expansion
  • Robust Benefits Offered Accelerate Deployments of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM)
  • Safety Nets Gain Traction as Additional System Safety Defences
  • Emphasis on Runway Incursion Prevention Creates Ample Opportunities
  • AMASS for Quicker Response to Potential Runway Threats
  • ASDE-X: The Top-of-Class Runway Safety Tool
  • Surface Surveillance & Situational Awareness Made Easier with ASSC
  • Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Build Momentum
  • Visual Docking Guidance System from ADB Safegate for High Traffic Handling Capacity
  • Terma's Enhanced Surface Movement Radar (eSMR) for Airports
  • Ground-Based Augmentation System Solution from NATS and Indra
  • Navtech Radar's AdvanceGuard Combines Perimeter Security Surveillance and Surface Movement
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • A-SMGCS: Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwou0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Global Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Sustained Growth in Dental Tourism Presents Opportunities

Global Data Converters Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.