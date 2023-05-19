Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems Global Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030: Surface Surveillance & Situational Awareness Made Easier with ASSC

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.2% CAGR



The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

ADB Safegate BVBA

Altys Technologies

ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH

ERA a.s.

Frequentis AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas SA

Leonardo S.p.A

SAAB AB

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Terma A/S

Thales Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS): A Prelude

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities for A-SMGCS

China Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Evolving Digitization Priorities Amid Growing Focus on Transforming Airport Airside Operations Fuel Market Expansion

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Persistent Challenges in Airport & Airfield Surveillance Amplify the Role of Advanced Surveillance Systems

Airport Operators Lean Towards Airfield Radar System (ARS) to Automate Airfield Surveillance

Newfound Interest in Airfield Runway Lighting Underpins A-SMGCS Deployment Rates

'Follow The Greens' Intelligent Guidance Method to Steer Future Market Expansion

Robust Benefits Offered Accelerate Deployments of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM)

Safety Nets Gain Traction as Additional System Safety Defences

Emphasis on Runway Incursion Prevention Creates Ample Opportunities

AMASS for Quicker Response to Potential Runway Threats

ASDE-X: The Top-of-Class Runway Safety Tool

Surface Surveillance & Situational Awareness Made Easier with ASSC

Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Build Momentum

Visual Docking Guidance System from ADB Safegate for High Traffic Handling Capacity

Terma's Enhanced Surface Movement Radar (eSMR) for Airports

Ground-Based Augmentation System Solution from NATS and Indra

Navtech Radar's AdvanceGuard Combines Perimeter Security Surveillance and Surface Movement

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A-SMGCS: Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

