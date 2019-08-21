Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. Announces ActiveBatch Certification Program as IT Automation Continues to Drive Business Growth

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI), a leading provider of Intelligent IT Automation, announces the ActiveBatch User Certification Program to help IT pros gain the expertise needed to meet increasing automation demands. This program offers certification for ActiveBatch Developers, Operators, Administrators, and an expert certification for accomplishing all three.

Digital transformation, fueled by a surge of new platforms, applications, technologies, and data—and coupled by a shortage of skilled IT professionals—have resulted in automation becoming even more critical to IT success. Having a team of certified automation professionals will help close the resource and skills gaps, better positioning organizations for digital business success.

"The ActiveBatch User Certification Program was designed to help ActiveBatch users of all roles build their automation skills and prove they're equipped with the expertise necessary to meet increasing business requirements," said Ben Rosenberg, President at Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. "IT Automation is a proven facilitator of business growth, and organizations need IT professionals with the right skills to build and execute a comprehensive automation strategy and framework."

Automation experts are in high demand as many companies are developing Automation Centers of Excellence (COE). The ActiveBatch Certification Program is a way for IT leaders to ensure their teams possess the know-how to improve operations and be key contributors in driving efficiency and growth.

This launch comes after months of expanding the breadth of training resources available for ActiveBatch users of all roles and skill-levels and introducing ActiveBatch Academy Subscriptions, allowing organizations to better budget and plan training needs. Request more information on ActiveBatch Certification at ActiveBatch.com/certification.

About Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.

Since 1981, Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI) has developed products across markets, including ActiveBatch, a recognized market leader in IT Automation. ASCI offers a range of solutions for Windows, UNIX, Linux, HP OpenVMS, and NSK, as well as z/OS, AIX, and SCO UNIX. With over 2,000 customers in more than 50 countries, ASCI helps companies respond to complex business needs with software that improves performance and IT operations.

