Advanced Tech Crete Announces Patent Filing For "Binder Reducing Formula" To Enable Sustainable Concrete

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Tech Crete, LLC (ATC) announced it has successfully filed its patent for a proprietary Binder Reducing Formula (BRF) with the United States Patent Office (USPTO) as well as under the Patent Cooperation Treaty covering the majority of countries outside of the United States and formally in China.

This is the first step in a process for ATC to bring its BRF to market – a super additive that can currently decarbonize concrete by up to 50%.

"We built a world-class concrete testing lab and know that our product is one of the few real solutions for the decarbonization of concrete that is available TODAY," said Frank Caruso, co-founder of Advanced Tech Crete.

According to Caruso, after more than three years of research and development, Advanced Tech Crete has cracked the code with a product that uses less cement powder, reduces CO2, and maintains the mechanical strength of concrete.

Dubbed "The New Science of Concrete ™" Advanced Tech Crete Binder Reducing Formula (BRF) is simply added to a typical ready-mix truck at the plant or onsite requiring no change in workflow. ATC's BRF product offers a highly dispersed and suspended proprietary blend of nano-particles in liquid that when combined with the other typical materials of concrete also eliminates the need for other admixtures and Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs). ATC's BRF works with Portland I/II and Portland IL.

"The climate goals for CO2 reduction in the concrete industry will require it to leverage products like ours in addition to the many ambitious and unproven attempts such as carbon capture, new processes for cement manufacturing and new forms of green concrete that will take years to deploy at scale, if at all," Caruso asserted. "Today, we can remove the need for Portland cement heavy concrete mixes resulting in a 1 ton of Portland removal to 1 tonne of CO2 removal. That is attractive to leading materials companies, oil and gas companies, large scale developers, ready-mix operators and those interested in leaving a better environment for our children," said Caruso.

To expand its sustainability, the Company is also working to develop its carbon offsets currency with the major registries and achieving certification with ASTM, ASI and Verra, where a third-party will validate Advanced Tech Crete's Binder Reducing Formula products for wide commercial use and mitigation of CO2.

For inquiries about this release or Advanced Tech Crete, contact [email protected]

Press Contact:

Advanced Tech Crete

https://www.advancedtechcrete.com

SOURCE Advanced Tech Crete, LLC