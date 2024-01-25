Advanced Tech Crete Spearheads Sustainable Innovation in Concrete Industry with 3rd Party Certification

News provided by

Advanced Tech Crete, LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Advanced Tech Crete Spearheads Sustainable Innovation in Concrete Industry with 3rd Party Certification Initiatives, Reducing Portland Cement Usage by up to 55%

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Tech Crete (ATC), a front runner in building materials solutions, is beginning a groundbreaking initiative to ASTM & AASHTO certifications for its patent-pending, proprietary Binder-Reducing concrete mix product. After years of research & development, this innovative technology is poised to revolutionize the concrete industry by significantly reducing carbon emissions and curbing the use of Portland cement by up to 55%. ATC's product is an additive to standard ready-mix concrete.  The company's rigorous testing consistently delivers concrete that exceeds strength and sustainability objectives.

By substantially decreasing the reliance on Portland cement, ATC is poised to make a lasting impact on carbon emissions associated with concrete.

ATC's Binder-Reducing Formulation Product Highlights:

  1. Patent-pending technology engineered to minimize the carbon footprint of concrete production while maintaining and exceeding strength and curing requirements.
  2. A revolutionary approach that reduces the use of Portland cement by up to 55%, significantly contributing to sustainability goals.
  3. Rigorous testing and the pursuit of multiple ASTM, AASHTO and other standards for certification.

The decision to pursue globally recognized certifications underscores ATC's dedication to industry standards and showcases its commitment to providing customers with sustainable and high-performance solutions.

ATC invites stakeholders, industry professionals, and environmental advocates to join in pursuing a more sustainable construction landscape. The company remains steadfast in driving positive change and anticipates the transformative impact of its certified binder-reducing formulation will have on the concrete industry.

Press Contact:

Francesca Caruso
[email protected]
https://advancedtechcrete.com

Advanced Tech Crete
https://advancedtechcrete.com

SOURCE Advanced Tech Crete, LLC

