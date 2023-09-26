Advanced Technology International selected to manage new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Customer Experience Hub

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been awarded an Other Transaction (OT) agreement by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to serve as the consortium manager for the Customer Experience Hub. Part of the new ARPANET-H Health Innovation Network, the Customer Experience Hub and its network of spokes will design and deliver breakthrough health solutions that are desirable, trustworthy, and affordable for all Americans.

"ATI and ARPA-H share a passion to accelerate the development of revolutionary solutions to the nation's most complex challenges," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We are honored to be selected to support this transformative initiative that will truly benefit health outcomes for all Americans."

ATI will organize and lead the Customer Experience hub and-spoke network, composed of members from academia, industry and start-ups, non-profit organizations, and government leaders focused on biomedical science and research development. Activities may include human-centered design support, advanced manufacturing, health outcomes measurement capabilities, novel clinical trial capabilities, testing and evaluation support.

As the nation's leading consortium management firm, ATI leverages the power of collaboration to deliver state-of-the art results in federal research and development. For the Customer Experience Hub, ATI has partnered with the Texas team led by Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Today, ATI manages 16 additional Other Transaction based consortia that conduct advanced research and technology development for the federal government. For more than 25 years, ATI has managed collaborative R&D programs and consortia to deliver innovative solutions across varying disciplines and technology areas.

For more information about the Customer Experience Hub or to join the network, please visit: customerexperiencehub.org.

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new capabilities to solve our nation's most challenging problems. Supported by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI expedites innovation to help the federal government quickly identify and acquire novel technologies and solutions.

ATI.org | LinkedIn | X | collaborATIon app

ABOUT ARPA-H:

The Department of Health and Human Services established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as an independent entity within the National Institutes of Health in 2022.  ARPA-H accelerates better health outcomes for everyone by supporting the development of high-impact solutions to society's most challenging health problems.

