Advanced Technology International Signs Partnership Intermediary Agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center - Indian Head Division

The new PIA establishes a nationwide energetics-focused Collaborative Ecosystem

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), a catalyst for research and development innovation, has entered into its first Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD).

"For more than 25 years, ATI has been committed to fostering collaboration that strengthens our nation," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We are honored to enter into this partnership with NSWC Indian Head Division to support the delivery of innovative technological solutions that address national security threats."

The PIA establishes a nationwide energetics-focused Collaborative Ecosystem that will facilitate solutions and improvements to: Basic and Applied Research, Manufacturing, Industrial Base Diversification, Workforce Development, Contracting, and Physical Location. The agreement supports NSWC IHD's aim for technological solutions to address current and future security threats in the surface, subsurface, littoral, and expeditionary environments.

ABOUT ATI

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new capabilities to solve our nation's most challenging problems. Supported by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI expedites innovation to help the federal government quickly identify and acquire novel technologies and solutions.

