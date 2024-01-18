Advanced Technology International to manage Defense Industrial Base Consortium OT Agreement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been awarded an Other Transaction (OT) Agreement by the Department of Defense to establish and manage the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC). This new consortium will diversify and expand the defense industrial base to enable small non-traditional businesses to work with the Government and access research and prototyping teaming opportunities. The DIBC will support the Manufacturing, Capability Expansion, and Investment Prioritization Directorate (MCEIP) by enabling rapid research, access to commercial solutions for defense requirements, and innovations from industry, academia, and non-traditional contractors.

"We are honored to be part of this new consortium that is tackling important national challenges such as the defense supply chain, workforce development, and the scaling and production of emerging technologies," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "Our collaborations bring together the best and brightest in industry and academia to perform innovative research and develop advanced prototypes that contribute to the health, strength, and security of our nation."

The DIBC will build a robust, resilient defense industrial base by enabling large and small companies, including small and emerging companies that have not traditionally worked with the government in the past, and academia, to access federally funded research and business opportunities. DIBC members will focus on identifying, developing, and testing cutting-edge capabilities and research to confront the nation's toughest challenges.

For more information about DIBC or to become a member, please visit: dibconsortium.org

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

