Advanced Technology Is At the Forefront of Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity has become a major industry with a pronounced growth potential. The recent surge in data breaches, business and agency hacks, as well an international scandal revolving around an unlawful access of vaccine data are just some of the reminders of how fragile the global information infrastructure is. A few examples of major attacks from 2020 include the Nintendo breach from April, where 160,000 users were affected by a mass account hijacking; the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) breach, where 8,000 business emergency loan applications were breached; the Amtrak customer PII leak; Intel's 20GB of sensitive, corporate data breach, and of course, the FireEye hack that resulted in penetration tools being stolen from one of the world's largest security firms. Insufficiently secured personal devices, home routers, the transfer of sensitive information over unsecured or unsanctioned channels like instant messaging apps, personal e-mail addresses and cloud-based document processors are all expected to play a key role in future data breaches and hacks. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR), McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, BYOD, AI, and machine learning is a factor contributing to the spike of hacks, as well as a mitigating factor. For example, adoption of M2M/IoT connections demands strengthened cybersecurity services in enterprises, yet machine learning provides advantages in outlier detection, much to the benefit of cybersecurity. Overall, according to data published by Mordor Intelligence, the cybersecurity market was valued at USD 161.07 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 363.05 Billion by 2025, while registering a CAGR of 14.5% during 2020-2025.

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced earlier this week breaking news regarding the, "the addition of Molly Falconer de Ramel to its board of directors.

With 20 years of extensive experience advising leading North American executives, Molly will provide guidance to the Company in delivering successful relationship building to its clients. Having worked with major clients that comprise large organizations within the financial sector such as the Bank of America, Blackstone, Citi, Citi PB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and UBS, Molly is equipped to assist Plurilock in establishing and maintaining strong partnerships and communications with the Company's clients and key partners.

Molly is currently the Chief Executive Officer of a well-recognized executive coaching firm, Periwinkle LLC, which specializes in developing effective communication skills at companies in order to help them externally market their brand to a wider audience, and internally connect concisely and authentically with their teams. Prior to working as a consultant, Molly has worked as a news anchor and a reporter at Fox News Channel, where she produced live reports covering financial markets such as the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Molly is a recipient of the prestigious John Harvard Scholar Award at Harvard University for which she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

'The appointment of Molly Falconer de Ramel as a director will bolster our capability in marketing our brand more effectively to our growing base of leading financial services customers,' said Robert Kiesman, Chairman of Plurilock Security. 'Molly brings a successful 20-year track record of working with companies in the financial services sector in the United States, which will assist us greatly as we look to target large enterprises in need of advanced cybersecurity infrastructure. We are delighted that Molly is joining our team and we look forward to continuing to attract top-tier talent of her calibre to our growing company.'

Plurilock has granted Ms. Falconer de Ramel an option to acquire 300,000 common shares with an exercise price of C$0.67 per share, for five years. The options vest over a three-year period."

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported last year that it is working with Forescout and Phosphorus to enable organizations to secure the increasing number of IoT devices and technologies resulting from digital business transformation. Customers can significantly reduce risk using the joint integration to continuously discover, secure and manage IoT devices connected to corporate networks. CyberArk holds the most comprehensive set of privileged access management-related certifications and achievements for the government sector, including international Common Criteria certification by the National Information Association Partnership (NIAP). CyberArk is also included on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) and the U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) under the Cybersecurity Tools (CST) device type (Tracking Number (TN) 1712401). The CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution has been independently validated and awarded an Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ under the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement (CCRA). CyberArk helps federal agencies meet compliance requirements including FISMA/NIST SP 800-53, Phase 2 of the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, NERC-CIP, HSPD-12 and more.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) reported back in December announced that McAfee MVISION Insights has been named the winner of the "Endpoint Security Solution of the Year" award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market. McAfee MVISION Insights leverages McAfee's cutting-edge threat research, augmented with sophisticated Artificial intelligence (AI) applied to real-time threat telemetry streamed from over 1 billion sensors. The integration of MVISION Insights significantly enhances the capabilities of McAfee's endpoint security platform by managing the attack surface, preventing ransomware and aiding security teams to easily investigate and respond to advanced attacks.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) announced back in December updates in response to the SUPERNOVA malware for all supported versions of SolarWinds® Orion® Platform products and a fix for customers on unsupported versions of these products. Third parties and the media have publicly reported on a malware, now referred to as SUPERNOVA. Based on SolarWinds' investigation, this malware could be deployed through an exploitation of a vulnerability in the Orion Platform. Like other software companies, SolarWinds seeks to responsibly disclose vulnerabilities in its products to customers, while also mitigating the risk that bad actors seek to exploit those vulnerabilities, by releasing updates to their products before the company discloses the vulnerabilities. SolarWinds provided two hotfix updates on December 14 and 15, 2020, that contained security enhancements, including those designed to prevent certain versions of the Orion Platform products from being exploited in a SUPERNOVA attack.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) announced last December the release of the annual CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report, which brings together the insights and observations of CrowdStrike's global incident response (IR) and proactive services teams in 2020. reveals the broad-reaching impact remote work has had on cybersecurity, as corporate networks around the world were turned inside out to accommodate remote workers. "Remote work has redefined the playing field between cyber attackers and defenders, and that's clearly demonstrated in the CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report. Corporate networks now span both office and home, providing a wealth of new attack surfaces and vectors that adversaries can exploit," said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services at CrowdStrike. "Holistic coordination and continued vigilance are key in detecting and stopping sophisticated intrusions. Because of this, we're seeing a necessary shift from one-off emergency engagements to continuous monitoring and response. This will better enable incident response teams to help customers drastically reduce the average time to detect, investigate and remediate from 162 hours to less than 60 minutes."

