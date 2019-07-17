Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) Stands Ready as Arrow Electronics Shutters US ITAD Division

PONTIAC, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Very little notice was provided when Arrow Electronics announced earlier their Mobility Asset Disposition Business or ITAD division would shut down abruptly leaving customers and employees scrambling.

"We've noted a higher than normal increase in companywide closures," said Brodie Ehresman a spokesman for Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) "The problem isn't the availability of good equipment, it's what they're doing with it after the customer releases it," continued Ehresman.

Companies that enter this space from the waste side are struggling to recover the full value of their customers assets because they lack the technical resources to properly grade, test, repair and sell the equipment before it depreciates any further. ATR entered this space in 1992 as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Value-Added Reseller (VAR) long before ITAD was even a term and we understand technology assets better than anyone out there.

If you're ready to have a Global Leader in Sustainable Life Cycle Management compete for your business or employment skills then we have good news. ATR customer service representatives, national account managers, logistics teams and HR are on standby and ready to assist all former Arrow Electronics ITAD customers seeking long term management solutions. ATR has (8) R2 certified locations strategically located throughout the country and all facilities are instructed to prioritize and expedite services for all former Arrow Electronics customers affected. Arrow Electronics employees seeking employment are encouraged to apply at the closest ATR location or visit our Indeed page here.

About ATR

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a privately held ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) management company that has been family owned and operated since 1992. ATRs debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with Bankruptcies and Private Equity Partnership and Financing models. ATR's (8), R2, ISO:14001, OHSAS:18001 certified facilities are located throughout the U.S. and ATR's technologically advanced infrastructure is unmatched in the Recycling and ITAD industry. ATR provides Secure Reverse Logistics & Destruction Programs, Free Online Reporting, Transparent Profit-Sharing programs with quarterly P&L statements and a wide range of Recycling and Asset Management programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. If you would like the most secure Electronics Recycling company in existence competing for business chat with a customer service team member now at www.ATReCycle.com or email us for a confidential and free quote Support@ATReCycle.com

SOURCE Advanced Technology Recycling

Related Links

www.atrecycle.com

