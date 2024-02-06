Advanced Technology Services Celebrates 2023 Beyond Zero Safety Challenge Results

PEORIA, Ill., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce the results of its 2023 Beyond Zero "Challenge," an annual internal safety campaign where employees earn points by prioritizing activities and education that promote five interrelated core elements—Financial Well-being, Physical Well-being, Emotional Well-being, Social Well-being and Live Safety 24/7. Ninety percent of ATS employees participated in the challenge, which ran from April 1 to November 30, 2023, and was open to all ATS employees for the first time, instead of strictly on-site service teams.

The Beyond Zero "Challenge" at Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) promotes five interrelated core elements-Financial Well-being, Physical Well-being, Emotional Well-being, Social Well-being and Live Safety 24/7-through education, tools, and resources that help support a happier, healthier, and focused workforce, both in and out of the workplace.

Impressively, half of the participating employees as well as half of ATS's top executives met the "challenge" by earning 300 points or more in 2023. Beyond Zero Hero status (500 points or more) was earned by 429 employees and 21 top executives, and all 14 employees at a customer site in South Carolina, earned Beyond Zero Hero status two years in a row.

Over 50% of the employees invested in their personal well-being by "taking action" such as getting an annual physical, CPR certification, gym membership, or volunteering in the community. Additionally, the number of employees getting their annual physical increased greater than 50% over the baseline.

"We are incredibly pleased with the level of energy, enthusiasm and competitiveness exhibited in this year's challenge," said David Miller, Senior Director of EHS at ATS. "As an industrial services provider, the safety and well-being of our employees is imperative. Live Safety 24/7 is our number one cultural commitment because we could not deliver excellent services without our employees. We couldn't be prouder of our team."

The Beyond Zero safety campaign fosters the Live Safety 24/7 mindset and strengthens overall employee well-being through intentional continuous improvement. The Beyond Zero Program's education, tools, and resources help support a happier, healthier, and focused workforce, both in and out of the workplace.

This safety focus is not going unnoticed. ATS was awarded the National Safety Council's prestigious 2023 Robert W. Campbell Award for exemplifying leadership in safety excellence. The ATS President's Award for Safety Excellence in 2023 was awarded to 87% of the comprehensive maintenance sites. The majority of ATS's comprehensive maintenance sites had 0 OSHA Recordable Incidents in 2023. And ATS continues to achieve an OSHA Recordable Incident Rate at least 50% lower than the industry average (0.97 Recordables per 100 employees in 2023 versus the industry average of 2.0).

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Olsen

Social Media Specialist

309-693-6375

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.