Advanced Technology Services CEO Jeff Owens to Speak at the 2024 Made in America Summit

PEORIA, Ill., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), an industry-leading industrial services provider, is pleased to announce that CEO Jeff Owens will participate in an executive panel discussion on the future of manufacturing at the 2024 Made in America Summit. The summit will explore how technology and digitalization are transforming the future of manufacturing, with panelists sharing insights for driving innovation, growth and resilience.

With over three decades of experience in the industrial services industry, Owens has a proven track record in leading innovation and transformation. Through his leadership, ATS has successfully implemented cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency and productivity for leading manufacturers while also developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting modern manufacturing demands through strategic initiatives.

During the opening session, Owens will join executives from Griffith Foods, IDEX Corporation, and Essential Water Technologies to explore the roles of technology, sustainability and workforce development in shaping the future of the industry.

The 2024 Made in America Summit will take place on May 7. To learn more about the event, click here.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

