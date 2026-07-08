Advanced Technology Services Earns Top 10 Ranking Among America's Best Private Companies

PEORIA, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading provider of technology–driven industrial maintenance and reliability solutions, today announced it has been ranked No. 6 on TIME's America's Best Private Companies 2026 list, developed in partnership with Statista.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) Recognized on TIME's America's Best Private Companies 2026 list

The inaugural ranking recognizes 500 privately held companies in the United States based on two key measures: employee satisfaction and company impact. According to TIME and Statista, employee satisfaction was evaluated through independent employee survey data, while company impact was assessed across four dimensions: society, knowledge, health, and environment.

"We're honored to receive this recognition," said Jeff Owens, CEO of ATS. "Our greatest strength has always been our people. Every day, our team helps manufacturers solve complex problems, improve performance, and prepare for what's next. As our industry continues to evolve, we're excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and helping our customers succeed."

ATS continues to invest in employee development, technical capabilities, and technology-driven service delivery to help manufacturers improve safety, reliability, productivity, and operational performance. Through those investments, the company is helping manufacturers address increasingly complex maintenance and reliability challenges while creating opportunities for employees to build meaningful careers in manufacturing.

About Advanced Technology Services: Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with over four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

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SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS)