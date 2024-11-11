Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) Named a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer for Exemplary Support of Veterans

ATS recognized as an employer of choice for veterans who are ready to bring their skills to the industrial sector

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce its recognition as a Military Friendly® Employer for 2025, underscoring the company's dedication to creating a welcoming workplace for veterans transitioning from military service. This designation reflects ATS's commitment to recruitment, career development, and support tailored to veterans, contributing to their successful transition into the civilian workforce.

ATS recognized as a 2025 Military Friendly Employer

ATS has continually prioritized hiring and developing veterans, offering them roles that allow for growth and leadership through the company's industrial maintenance and technology solutions. With its military-friendly policies and robust training programs, ATS provides a clear path for veterans to bring their unique skills to industrial careers.

"As a veteran of the US Marine Corps, I know first-hand about the military's unique culture. It is unlike any other I have ever seen, and we are incredibly proud to bring this culture into ATS," said Jim Hefti, VP of Human Resources at ATS. "Veterans comprise over 20% of our workforce and it is truly an honor to work alongside them. We appreciate the Military Friendly® Employer recognition, however at ATS, we do not hire veterans for the accolades, we hire veterans because of their proven resilience and dedication. Semper Fi!"

ATS's veteran-focused programs include mentorship, ongoing technical training, and leadership development.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

