Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Awarded Top Military Accolades for Veteran Support Programs and Excellence

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer. The elite gold distinction is awarded to companies that are setting the example in creating meaningful, sustainable employment programs and initiatives for veterans and the military community.

Military Friendly® Employer - Gold

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the eleventh consecutive year as it reflects our ongoing commitment to hire, train, and support veterans from all branches of service. Nearly 20% of our U.S. workforce is comprised of veterans, and their exceptional skills and leadership are greatly valued," said Jim Hefti, VP of Human Resources at ATS. "As a USMC veteran, I have a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices and challenges faced by our veteran and active-duty employees. It's a privilege to equip them with the tools and support they need to be successful in their career."

All 2024 winners will be featured in the 2023 Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Companies were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over fifteen hundred companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

ATS was also recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Veterans in 2022 and four years in a row as a Best for Vets Employer by the Military Times.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, ATS has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how they make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

