Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Earns Place Among Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024

PEORIA, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading industrial maintenance, technology and parts services provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces 2024. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to its employees through a culture built on four foundational pillars — Live Safety, Value Employees, Engage Customers and Drive Results.

Newsweek conducted an extensive evaluation to identify companies that successfully create engaging work environments. This assessment involved interviewing over 250,000 U.S. employees, resulting in more than 1.5 million company reviews across 78 distinct sectors. Key survey topics included compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance and company culture. Complementary post-survey research analyzed each company's online mentions, diversity and inclusion ratings and reviews of senior management.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek," said Jeff Owens, CEO of ATS. "This recognition reflects our commitment to our employees and validates our continuous efforts to maintain a culture where every team member feels valued and supported. A highly engaged workforce is fundamental to our mission of delivering superior service and making factories run better."

Live Safety

ATS implements proven, standardized processes throughout maintenance procedures to improve safety and overall employee well-being. Their "Beyond Zero" safety culture prioritizes more than compliance by focusing on the health and safety of their people through four key areas — Physical Well-being, Financial Well-being, Emotional Well-being and Social Well-being. This safety focus has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, ATS received the National Safety Council's prestigious Robert W. Campbell Award, recognizing industry leaders in safety excellence.

Value Employees

ATS is, and always will be, a people company. The organization understands that great people make great companies and recognizes their people as their greatest assets. Employees are empowered and offered resources to take ownership of their personal well-being and professional development.

Engage Customers

ATS partners with leading manufacturers to make their operations safer, more reliable and more data-driven through excellent service and transparent communication.

Drive Results

With decades of experience maintaining industrial equipment, ATS knows how to improve maintenance operations for greater efficiency and cost savings. Their commitment to innovative practices enhances job satisfaction, promotes professional growth and elevates the overall work experience of its employees while driving results for their customers.

About Advanced Technology Services (ATS): Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has become a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, reliable, and data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

