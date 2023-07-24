Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Featured in Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List for 2023

Two years in a row ATS has appeared on the distinguished list of top companies leading the charge in true selling power.

PEORIA, Ill., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc., (ATS) a global industrial services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and parts services announced it was named in the annual 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for a second year in a row. Featuring some of the most deserving companies in the United States, the 2023 list includes companies leading the charge in resilience and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.

"We are honored to receive this award recognizing our commitment to empowering our sales team and cultivating career growth," explains Jason Kreitz, Director of Commercial Excellence at ATS. "Through a culture focused on delivering measurable results to our customers, we equip our team with the right tools and resources to offer exceptional service and foster long-term partnerships. Our dedicated efforts assist leading manufacturers in overcoming their maintenance and reliability challenges with unparalleled technical expertise and world-class support," continued Kreitz.

Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Through its industry-leading services and technologies, Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations safer, more reliable, and more data-driven. In 2023, ATS was recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies. Over the last five years, they have been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsized Employers three times and as a Best Employer for New Graduates twice. ATS has also had the prestigious honor of being named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte for the last three years. As a highly regarded safety excellence and military-friendly employer, ATS has additionally won multiple awards over the past decade as a leading company in these areas. To learn more, visit www.advancedtech.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

