Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Featured in Selling Power's "60 Best Companies to Sell For" 2024 List

ATS has appeared on this distinguished list of top companies leading the charge in selling power for three consecutive years.

PEORIA, Ill., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc., (ATS) a global industrial services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology and parts, today announced it was named in Selling Power's annual 60 Best Companies to Sell For list for a third year in a row. The 2024 list, which will also be published in the July/August 2024 issue of Selling Power magazine, includes companies leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing inflationary headwinds within a period of transformational technological change.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for a third year," said Jason Kreitz, Director of Commercial Excellence at ATS. "It is a testament to our strong commitment to empowering our sales team with the right resources and processes that cultivate career growth and create exceptional customer service. Through our dedicated efforts, we help leading manufacturers tackle their maintenance and reliability challenges with unparalleled technical expertise and support," continued Kreitz.

Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes

Companies were ranked in each category to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024 HERE.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has become a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, reliable, and data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com ) , which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Krista Blazier

Marketing Communications Manager

309-693-6358

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS)