Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Partners with Manufacturers Alliance for Exclusive Webinars on Predictive Maintenance

PEORIA, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading industrial maintenance, technology and parts services provider, has partnered with Manufacturers Alliance Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the industry with its research, events and insights, to present a series of educational webinars focused on enhancing predictive maintenance in manufacturing.

This collaboration will feature two insightful webinars to help manufacturers shift from traditional reactive maintenance to proactive and predictive strategies, ensuring more efficient operations and reduced downtime. Micah Statler, Director of Industrial Technologies at ATS and guest speaker in the upcoming webinar series notes, "As manufacturing technology evolves, predictive maintenance is proving to be a vital tool for overcoming industry challenges and enhancing productivity."

The webinars are as follows:

1. Best Practices for Shifting from Reactive to Proactive Maintenance

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM (EDT)

In this session, Statler will discuss best practices for transitioning from reactive to proactive maintenance. Attendees will learn the benefits of proactive maintenance in optimizing schedules and minimizing downtime. The webinar will cover:

Key indicators for recognizing when a shift is needed

Considerations for establishing a proactive maintenance plan

Practical tips on building a culture that prioritizes preventive measures

2. Evolving to a Data-Driven Predictive Maintenance Strategy

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM (EDT)

This webinar will delve into the next level of maintenance strategy: data-driven predictive maintenance. Attendees will learn how leveraging data and advanced analytics allows for more informed decision-making and improved maintenance outcomes. Topics will include:

Tools and technologies that enable predictive analytics

Real-world examples of how predictive maintenance has improved performance

Challenges and benefits of implementing predictive maintenance

The partnership between ATS and Manufacturers Alliance Foundation aims to provide valuable insights and actionable strategies to help manufacturers enhance their maintenance processes and drive operational excellence. Both webinars are tailored for maintenance professionals, operations managers and other key stakeholders in the manufacturing industry.

Webinar Registration: To register for these webinars, visit Manufacturers Alliance's event pages:

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS): Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has become a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing locations. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, reliable, and data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Manufacturers Alliance Foundation

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation is the 501(c)(3) partner of Manufacturers Alliance. The Alliance Foundation provides educational opportunities for the manufacturing community and its stakeholders through insights, events, and tools for today's most critical business decisions. The Alliance Foundation focuses on talent, technology, digital transformation, and competitiveness. Learn more about the Alliance Foundation: manufacturersalliance.org/foundation.

About Manufacturers Alliance

Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. For more than 90 years, we have continued to drive the manufacturing community to be smarter, faster, and better. Learn more: manufacturersalliance.org.

