Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Receives Second Military Friendly Designation for 2024

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been designated as one of the nation's top 2024 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers by Viqtory, Inc. This award, a first for ATS, builds on its 11 consecutive years of recognition as a Military Friendly® Employer—including an elite gold-level distinction in 2024.

Advanced Technology Services recognized as a leading 2024 Military Friendly Spouse Employer.
"We have long committed to recruiting, hiring, and training active and exiting military veterans due to their exceptional skills and leadership," said James Hefti, VP of Human Resources at ATS. "Helping to ease the challenges of life in the military community by supporting military spouses and their families is an honor and privilege."

Each move to a new duty station disrupts the career paths of military spouses and dependents. Roughly one-quarter of spouses will be unemployed and as many as half of those finding jobs will be underemployed, according to Military Friendly®.

The Military Spouse Friendly® Employers survey takes a detailed look at the lifecycle of military spouse employees: What employers do to attract, hire, and develop them; as well as the policies and practices with which employers support them along the way. The Military Friendly® Designation is awarded to companies who meet the methodology requirements, are committed to being Better for Veterans, and are an example to American companies.

View now the full 2024 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list which will be published in the 2024 Winter issue of Military Spouse® Magazine.

ATS was also recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Veterans in 2022 and by the Military Times four years in a row as a Best for Vets Employer.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safetypeopleprocesses, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Military Friendly®:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for the Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com. Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by a third party evaluation platform.

