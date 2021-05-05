Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as a Program of the Year Award Winner at Forrester's 2021 B2B Summit

PEORIA, Ill., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) announced today that it has won the Program of the Year (PoY) Award for successfully implementing Forrester's research, frameworks, and best practices to improve performance. PoY Award winners are being recognized at Forrester's B2B Summit 2021 live virtual event held May 3–6.

Formerly the SiriusDecisions Summit, Forrester's B2B Summit has been a trusted destination and community for sales, product, and marketing leaders for more than a decade. Event attendees include B2B leaders, top analysts, inspirational thinkers, and innovative technology providers that come together to better understand the latest B2B buying trends, changing buyer needs, and new practices across sales, marketing, and product management to achieve optimal performance and accelerate revenue growth.

ATS won the PoY Award for Product Management by leveraging Forrester's Product Marketing and Management (PMM) lifecycle model to diversify their service portfolio, while developing and standardizing a new go-to-market strategy for their flagship Comprehensive Maintenance Solution. These efforts allowed them to expand into new markets resulting in a 115% increase in the number of inquiries for ATS services and a double digit year-over-year increase in the number of qualified leads.

"ATS is excited and humbled to be chosen for this Product Management PoY award," said Jeff Kosiorek, VP of marketing at ATS. "It is the culmination of lots of hard work from our sales, marketing, and product teams who have truly aligned around our product management and marketing programming. I cannot think of another partner that provides as much value to our go-to-market strategy as Forrester Research. Their comprehensive frameworks, powerful tools, and analyst insights are second to none."

"We are excited to honor this year's PoY winners," said John Donlon, VP of product management at Forrester. "Each organization has achieved terrific success, leveraging Forrester's research and analyst guidance to shape their strategy and drive superlative execution in their respective discipline."

About Forrester:

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is a global solutions provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, standardized processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies, we deliver asset health and productivity to many of the world's leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Peoria, IL, with regional offices throughout the U.S., Mexico, and U.K. To learn more about how we make factories run better, visit www.advancedtech.com.

