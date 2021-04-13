Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

PEORIA, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

"It is a tremendous honor to be included in this elite list of best managed private companies," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "We have worked incredibly hard to distinguish ourselves as a market leader in industrial maintenance and MRO asset management solutions, and this recognition is a testament to those efforts."

"Prioritizing innovation and technology to drive continuous improvement helped ATS grow from an idea on a napkin over three decades ago to a nationally recognized mid-market company today. Staying focused on our vision and culture sustains the business through trying times like we have all had over the past year and positions us for future growth opportunities."

"ATS is, and always will be, a people company. We owe every employee a debt of gratitude for their extraordinary efforts and enduring commitment to delivering outstanding service to our customers, and we share this award with them," added Owens.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is a global solutions provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, standardized processes and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver asset health and productivity to many of the world's leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Peoria, IL with regional offices throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. To learn more how we make factories run better visit www.advancedtech.com.

