Advanced Test Equipment Corporation and Narda Safety Test Solutions Announce New Agreement

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Advanced Test Equipment Corporation (ATEC) announced a new agreement was reached and contracts executed between L3 Harris's Narda STS group and ATEC, making ATEC the North American distributor and the only authorized service center for calibration and repair of Narda STS and PMM equipment. ATEC is a worldwide leader in test equipment rentals, sales and calibrations, providing companies with equipment that meets all types of testing and monitoring requirements.

ATEC partnered with Narda STS, the leading supplier of measuring equipment in the EMF Safety, RF Test & Measurement and EMC sectors. The RF Test & Measurement sector provides analyzers and instruments for identifying, measuring, locating and tracking mobile and stationary radio signal sources (ILT Analyzer). The EMF Safety product spectrum includes wideband and frequency selective measuring, monitoring and logging devices for wide area coverage, some of which can be worn on the body for personal safety. Under the PMM brand, Narda offers fully compliant test receivers/analyzers and instruments for determining the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) of devices.

ATEC offers sales, service and rentals of test and measurement equipment for a variety of industries and applications. ATEC has rented Narda equipment for many years and is now the official authorized North American distributor of new Narda Safety Test Solutions equipment. Advanced Test Equipment Calibration is now the only officially authorized calibration and repair lab in North America for Narda, including the PMM brand. ATEC's lab is A2LA ISO 17025:2017 accredited to provide both calibration and repair of Narda equipment.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Narda and working with their outstanding line of safety test equipment," said Jamison Berg, director of sales and marketing for Advanced Test Equipment Corporation. "This partnership will be most beneficial to the customer, who will receive greater customer support from both ATEC and L3 Harris Narda, along with significantly shorter lead times for both calibration and equipment purchases. Narda has built an incredible reputation in the industry for EMF safety and we look forward to strengthening that leadership."

New sales, rentals, calibrations and repairs of Narda Safety Test Solutions equipment are available at atecorp.com/nardasts or by calling (800) 404-ATEC.

Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental, sales and calibration company provides short and long-term rentals, leases, and sales solutions for testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is a calibration service provider with ISO-9001:2015 certification, and ISO 17025:2017 Accredited for calibration.

