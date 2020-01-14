Advanced Ultrasound Electronics (AUE) Achieves ISO 13485 Certification

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Electronics (AUE) has achieved ISO 13485:2016 certification, the culmination of a multi-year improvement and optimization initiative for the Tulsa, OK, company. ISO 13485 is the international quality management system standard for medical device manufacturers.

"ISO 13485 certification means that AUE has put documented processes and regulations in place to ensure customer satisfaction," explained Jim Carr, Director of Service and International Operations. "This includes having a corrective action process to investigate any problems that could potentially occur and ideally eliminate them from ever happening again. This leads to continuous improvement of our products and processes." https://auetulsa.com/about/quality/

For AUE customers, this means an even greater commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. "Achieving the certification is really a demonstration that the company's leadership is fully engaged in the work that goes out the door," said Eric Beeson, Process Control Manager. "It means that we understand the equipment's importance to our customers and their patients, and we're constantly evaluating our processes for improvement."

Earning the certification took several years of work and was made easier with quality management system training assistance provided by Tulsa Technology Center. The training was part of Tulsa Tech's business economic incentives to foster retention and growth of skilled jobs in Tulsa County.

About Advanced Ultrasound Electronics, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Advanced Ultrasound Electronics' commitment to excellence in quality standards and customer satisfaction has made their 20,000 square foot Tulsa facility a respected international hub for repairs, sales and training for medical ultrasound equipment. CEO John Hryschuck built the company on a novel idea – provide repairs for all makes and models of ultrasound equipment, no matter what company originally manufactured it. This enabled AUE to reduce repair costs and focus on meeting customer needs. https://auetulsa.com/about/aue_history/

Today, AUE continues to be an independent service organization offering multivendor repair services as well as replacement parts for medical ultrasound systems in both the human and veterinary markets. AUE's ultrasound diagnostic and repair skills let them service even obsolete equipment, minimizing downtime so that their medical customers can continue to put patient care first. AUE also sells new and refurbished ultrasound equipment, sells component parts and provides training to customers throughout the U.S.

Advanced Ultrasound Electronics is a Preferred Partner with many hospital associations. Learn more about AUE quality services at https://auetulsa.com/.

SOURCE Advanced Ultrasound Electronics

