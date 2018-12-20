Advanced Urgent Care of Beverly Hills Now Offering IV Therapy Treatments

In addition to providing the body with 100 percent of the vital nutrients and vitamins it needs, treatments have:

Improved immune system health

Improved symptoms of depression and anxiety

A boost in energy levels and a reduction in fatigue

Reduced migraine symptoms

Improved allergy symptoms

Improved maintenance of muscle and tissue strength

Faster wound healing

Improved cognitive functions

Dehydration Relief: Designed to relieve the body of harmful toxins, Quench fully replenishes, hydrates and promotes healing internally. It helps maintain muscles and tissue involved in sports and can significantly reduce recovery time.

Hangover Relief: Designed as a recoup after a great night out, The Best Night Ever will replace vital fluids lost the night before and includes a dose of anti-nausea medication (Zofran). Replenishing electrolytes and vitamins will also remove the spinning sensation, sensitivity to lights, and will boost your appetite.

Immune Boost: Designed to detoxify, reduce cell damage, and control inflammation, Better Than Ever is an all around immune system boost. In addition to key vitamins including B complex vitamins, B12, amino acids, and electrolytes, this therapy provides folate, riboflavin, biotin, and pyridoxine.

Energy Boost: Designed as an overall energy boost, Can't Stop Me Now directly combats fatigue, brain fog, dehydration, frequent illness and nutrient deficiencies. Great for frequent travelers, shift workers and those in need of an energy boost, this combination of B complex vitamins and vitamin C will help you metabolize fats and protein while boosting nervous system function.

If you are experiencing fatigue, dehydration, nutrient deficiencies or just had a long night out, contact us to get your IV therapy treatment started.

