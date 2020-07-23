Advanced Urology - The Expert Urology Practice - Opens Four New Satellite Offices

SNELLVILLE, Ga., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Urology proudly announces the opening of new satellite offices in Buckhead, Canton, Braselton, and Cumming to provide more patients with the opportunity to receive the best possible urological care from top-notch, board-certified physicians. As home to the most experienced and expert urologists in the world, Advanced Urology uses advanced techniques and innovative practices to provide optimal patient outcomes. The Advanced Urology team also provides compassionate and personalized care to maximize their patients' quality of life.

Advanced Urology's President and CEO, Dr. Jitesh Patel, shares how the newest satellite offices will offer more patients the excellent care and renowned service for which Advanced Urology is known:

"Advanced Urology is Georgia's leading provider of expert urological care. We are proud to announce our four new satellite offices, which allow us to provide innovative treatments, exceptional service, and superior outcomes to patients throughout Georgia. We are pleased to provide exceptional care and personalized treatment plans to every patient who visits us."

The team at Advanced Urology has expanded their practice with the opening of the following four satellite locations that will offer same-day appointments:

Buckhead Office

Now Open

Address: 1800 Peachtree Rd NW #700

Atlanta, GA 30309

Buckhead Providers:

Dhruti Patel , MD

, MD Vahan Kassabian , MD

Canton Office

Now Open

Address: 2205 Riverstone Blvd, Suite 101

Canton, GA 30114

Canton Providers:

Andy Ostrowski , MD

, MD Jason Lomboy , MD

, MD Chirag Dave , MD

Braselton Office

Now Open

Address: 2695 Old Winder Highway, Suite 150

Braselton, GA 30517

Braselton Providers:

Neal Patel , MD

, MD David Qi, MD

Michael F. Nordsiek , DO

Cumming Office

Opening: August 10, 2020

Address: 3075 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Suite 501

Cumming, GA 30041

Cumming Providers:

James Farrell , DO

, DO Nicholas Farber , MD

, MD Kushan Radadia , MD

, MD Vishal Bhalani , MD

The urologists at Advanced Urology are experts in treating men's health conditions, such as inflamed prostate (prostatitis), enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH), and prostate cancer. Our team provides one-on-one care, listens to patients' specific symptoms, offers in-depth testing and examinations, and educates patients about their treatment options and healthy lifestyle habits.

In addition to treating men's urological health conditions, Advanced Urology is also a top women's urology provider in the area. Advanced Urology treats women with a wide range of urological health conditions, such as pelvic organ prolapse (POP), which affects the female pelvic organs after childbirth. The Advanced Urology team also manages several additional urinary and bladder conditions, including:

Overactive bladder (OAB)

Painful bladder syndrome

Incontinence due to stress, urge, fecal, and overflow

Erectile dysfunction

Kidney stones

Hematuria (blood in urine)

Interstitial cystitis

Varicocele

Peyronie's disease

Bladder, testicular, and kidney cancers

Other urinary conditions

For appointments, patients are encouraged to call the Advanced Urology care coordinators at (678) 932-0902 or visit www.advancedurology.com to learn more about the services we offer to our patients.

