Advanced Urology Buckhead - The Most Innovative Medical Practice Gets a New Addition in the Heart of Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Urology of Buckhead is eager to serve the greater Atlanta community - now including Buckhead - with the best possible urological care and top board-certified physicians. Employing the latest medical technologies and innovative practices, the team of urologists at Advanced Urology Buckhead can treat a wide range of urological conditions and boost the quality of life of its patients.

Having garnered a reputation of having the top-rated urologists in the area, the team at Advanced Urology has expanded to its eighth location with the opening of its Buckhead clinic. The award-winning urologists at Advanced Urology are fluent in effectively treating men's health conditions like inflamed prostate (prostatitis), enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia), and prostate cancer. The Advanced team provides one-on-one care, listening to your specific symptoms, carrying out detailed tests and examinations and educating patients on treatment options and how best to live a normal and healthy life.

Advanced Urology is also a top women's urology provider for the Atlanta area. Their women's health services cover a range of women's health conditions like pelvic organ prolapse (POP), which affects the female pelvic organs after childbirth. Advanced Urology also covers other conditions including urinary and bladder conditions. Some of the conditions treated include overactive bladder, painful bladder syndrome, and more.

Describing the state-of-the-art urology facility, the spokesperson for Advanced Urology Buckhead said:

"Advanced Urology is Georgia's leading provider of high quality, urological care. We are committed to giving our patients the best experience possible by focusing on innovative treatments, exceptional service, and superior outcomes. Our highly skilled medical professionals work within our state-of-the-art facilities, where we are dedicated to making our patients feel comfortable and valued. Our patients are our highest priority, and we pride ourselves on offering exceptional care and service."

The team at Advanced Urology Buckhead is also able to treat issues relating to incontinence which may be due to stress, urge, fecal, and overflow, erectile dysfunction, kidney stones, hematuria (blood in urine), interstitial cystitis, varicocele, Peyronie's disease, bladder cancer, testicular cancer, kidney cancer and more.

New patients can reach a care coordinator for Advanced Urology Buckhead at 678-932-0902 or may visit www.advancedurology.com for more information.

Media Contact

Company Name: Advanced Urology Buckhead

Contact Person: Karen Giddens

Email: kgiddens@urologygeorgia.com

Phone: 678-932-0902

Website: https://www.advancedurology.com/location/Buckhead/

SOURCE Advanced Urology

