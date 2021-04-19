Advanced Urology Celebrates Anniversary of Revolutionary Outpatient Robotic Surgery in ASC

SNELLVILLE, Ga., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Urology today celebrates the one year anniversary of revolutionary same-day discharge outpatient robotic surgery in their ambulatory surgery centers. They are the first group in the country to utilize a novel zero narcotic protocol and discharge patients home the same day! Dr Rut Patel, the Director of Robotic surgery comments "We are happy to change the future of urology by providing higher quality, superior outcomes, and a better patient experience." Dr Neal Patel, Chief Technology officer adds "This is a win for patients, payers, and providers by bringing inpatient surgery in the hospital setting to the outpatient setting with zero narcotic use."

Advanced Urology is the leading urology group in the country with a unique quintuple aim (1. Unwavering focus on the best patient experience 2. Superior patient outcomes 3. Delivering high quality, evidenced based medicine 4. Creating amazing culture 5. Practicing medicine in an economically sustainable, outpatient focused model).

For context, over 99.5% of robotic pelvic surgery is done in a hospital setting. Advanced is changing the paradigm with their innovative model and focus on quality.

Advanced is comprised of 10 surgery centers throughout metro Atlanta. They are performing outpatient Robotic prostatectomy, robotic ureteral reconstruction, laparoscopic hysterectomy, robotic sacrocolpopexy, and robotic kidney surgery at their Center for Special Surgery in Alpharetta utilizing the DaVinci X Robot.

