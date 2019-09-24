Advanced Urology Marietta - The Most Innovative Medical Practice In Marietta, GA

Having earned the reputation of being the top-rated urologists in the area, the team at Advanced Urology Marietta offers medical services covering a wide range of urological and reproductive conditions affecting both men and women.

The team is well versed in effectively treating conditions like overactive bladder (OAB), inflamed prostate (prostatitis), and enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia). The Advanced Urology team provides one-on-one care, listening to the patients' specific symptoms, carrying out detailed tests and examinations as well as educating patients on treatment options and how best to live a normal and healthy life.

In addition to their prostate condition management and treatment services, Advanced Urology Marietta is a top resource in Marietta for families seeking help with reproductive and fertility health issues. At Advanced Urology, patients get personalized care tailored to their needs. And that's so critical when it comes to fertility.

Advanced Urology is also a leading Marietta women's urology clinic with women's health services directed to deal with common conditions like pelvic organ prolapse (POP) which affects the female pelvic organs after the birthing process. The team also caters to other conditions including urinary and bladder conditions. Some of the conditions treated include urinary and fecal incontinence, painful bladder syndrome, and more.

The team at Advanced Urology Marietta is also able to treat issues relating to incontinence such as stress, urge, fecal, and overflow. And they treat erectile dysfunction, kidney stones, hematuria (blood in urine), interstitial cystitis, varicocele, Peyronie's disease, and more.

Dr. Jason Lomboy and Dr. Chirag Dave joined Advanced Urology to help lead the Marietta practice. Dr. Lomboy is a Brody School of Medicine graduate who specializes in treatments for erectile dysfunction, kidney stone disease, and other prostate-related conditions. Dr. Dave joins the Advanced Urology team with a keen interest in robotic surgery as well as sexual and male reproductive medicine. He completed a fellowship in genitourinary reconstruction, sexual and male reproductive medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland. Both doctors are passionate about urologic care and look forward to providing personalized treatments to the Cobb County area.

New patients can reach a care coordinator for Advanced Urology Marietta at

678-932-0902, via email at info@urologygeorgia.com, or may visit www.advancedurology.com for more information. The Marietta care facility is located at 1371 Church St Ext Suite 200 Marietta, GA 30060.

About Advanced Urology:

Advanced Urology is the leading center for urologic care in the Greater Atlanta area. We provide advanced medical care in a neighborly setting, offering our patients a unique blend of personalized attention, unparalleled availability and best-in-class treatment options. Each center is comprehensive with the convenience of everything in one location - physician offices, an ambulatory surgery center, digital imaging center, lab work, pathology, and specialized urologic testing. Our mission centers around the patient—understanding their anxieties, respecting their personal lives, and helping redefine their idea of a successful outcome. There are currently locations in Lawrenceville, Johns Creek, Snellville, Decatur, Sandy Springs, and Alpharetta. For more information, please visit: www.advancedurology.com

