Advanced Urology Named Best of North Atlanta 2019

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Urology, Atlanta's leading center for urologic care in the Greater Atlanta area, has been named the "Best of North Atlanta" for 2019 in the category of Medical, Urology, by Appen Media Group, for its innovation, customer service, professionalism and medical expertise.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the medical industry," said Dr. Jitesh Patel, chief executive officer of Advanced Urology, "It's a great honor to be named the best urologic care center in the region, but the most rewarding part is to know that our patients and the community around us voted us to that position—a sign that our patients and local community hold us in the highest regard."

Advanced Urology is a first-time winner of the coveted award program now in its 12th year. The practice has received the "Best of Gwinett" award for the last four consecutive years. Dr. Jitessh Patel has earned "The Patients' Choice Award" for the last five years, and Dr. Vishal Bhatani, chief medical officer, was just named "Top Doctor" by GA Top Docs.

"I am surrounded by a team of the most compassionate and professional doctors and medical practitioners that I've had the privilege of working with during my career," said Patel. "We all share this award with those we value most—our patients."

About Advanced Urology

Advanced Urology is the leading center for urologic care in the Greater Atlanta area. We provide advanced medical care in a neighborly setting, offering our patients a unique blend of personalized attention, unparalleled availability and best-in-class treatment options. Each center is comprehensive with the convenience of everything in one location - physician offices, an ambulatory surgery center, digital imaging center, lab work, pathology, and specialized urologic testing. Our mission centers around the patient—understanding their anxieties, respecting their personal lives, and helping redefine their idea of a successful outcome. There are currently locations in Lawrenceville, Johns Creek, Snellville, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Marietta and opening soon in Buckhead. For more information, please visit: www.advancedurology.com

