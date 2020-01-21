Advanced Vapor Devices And Hanu Labs Partner To Design And Manufacture The Next Generation Hanu Stone Pod System

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD) and Hanu Labs are delighted to announce their partnership to design and manufacture the next generation of vaporizers and pods for the Hanu platform.

Hanu Labs makes the popular Hanu Stone oil vaporizer. Inspired by the natural form and feel of riverbed rocks, the 'Stone' - with its elegant, eye-catching ergonomic shape and premium extract partners, has shifted the paradigm of vaporization.

The Hanu Stone (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Vapor Devices)

The Hanu devices will be powered by proprietary AVD technology, including AVD's porous ceramic heating core that improves pod performance and produces superior extract flavor.

"What we're doing is keeping the very best of the Hanu platform, while enhancing and adding advanced features to new devices that will take the platform to an entirely new level. AVD's knowledge of cannabis extracts, design, and engineering capabilities, will enable Hanu to provide its customers with a comprehensive selection of superior performing devices," says Hanu Labs founder, Seibo Shen.

The new Hanu Stone Pod System, available beginning early January 2020, is the first in the series of product collaborations between Hanu and AVD. The pod system has been completely redesigned to enhance flavor, smoothness, and reliability. In addition to improving on consumer experience, the filling process has been streamlined to enable Hanu extract partners to fill, cap, and package the pods more efficiently.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Hanu Labs. The 'Hanu platform opens a new chapter for our companies and extends the boundaries of how AVD technology can be adapted and used in other premium vaporizer systems. It took a lot of R&D, but we feel we've engineered the safest and best performing pod in the market," explained Michael Brosgart, Chief Operating Officer of AVD.

About Hanu Labs

At Hanu, our goal is to transcend the conventions of today's vaporizers, merging the best in vaporizer technology with elegant, tactile design.

Every product we craft is a harmony of form and function - our selection of vaporizers and pods are designed to delight novice and experienced consumers alike.

Delivering an extraordinary vaporizer experience is more than a business at Hanu -- it's our passion. As pioneers in the cannabis industry, we have been developing award-winning vaporizers for over ten years.

At Hanu, we know the value of great partnerships. Our enduring relationships with growers and fill partners enable us to curate a wide selection of the highest quality flowers and oils. With consumer safety at the heart of our business, our products are manufactured in ISO 9001 and cGMP compliant facilities, and meet or exceed stringent state testing requirements. For more information, please visit hanulabs.com.

Hanu. Simply extraordinary.

About Advanced Vapor Devices

AVD exclusively designs and manufactures vaporizer cartridges and batteries for plant-based oils. AVD adheres to three design and manufacturing principles:

Controlling its entire supply chain - sourcing and using only the highest quality and safest materials available.

Designing and engineering vaporizers that provide a premium user experience and deliver flavors true to the strain, from the first to the last draw.

Leading the industry with products that are reliable and will not easily leak or break.

AVD hardware is manufactured in a U.S. owned and managed factory, certified as ISO 9001 and is cGMP compliant. All oil touching parts are non-toxic and inert and cartridges meet stringent California Cat III heavy-metal regulations. Products always pass through strict quality control and safety assurance protocols and are tested at various stages of the manufacturing process.

The AVD leadership team comprises respected industry experts. Former owners and managers of state-approved extraction labs, cultivation, processing, formulation, fulfillment, and distribution facilities.

AVD's proprietary ceramic core design, combined with innovative battery technology, amongst other design features, make AVD the partner of choice for leading industry players. Distributors like Greenlane and Marijuana Packaging and many of the industry's foremost oil brands, including Friendly Farms, Blue River, Alien Labs, Connected, Bloom Farms, Trulieve, and Humboldt Terp Council, have made the switch to AVD cartridges and batteries. For more information, please visit www.avd710.com.

AVD Media contact:

Michael Brosgart

Chief Operating Officer

+1 415-320-6209.

inquiries@avd.com

Hanu Labs Media Contact:

Seibo Shen

Chief Executive Officer

+1 650-245-0177

inquiries@hanulabs.com

