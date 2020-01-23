Advanced Vapor Devices announces Audra Horridge as Vice President of operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Audra Horridge as AVD's Vice President of Operations.

Audra brings a wealth of diverse experience to AVD with over seven years in the cannabis industry. Most recently, Audra was VP of California Operations for True Terpenes with a primary focus in their cartridge department. There she oversaw operations, sales, inventory, compliance, and testing.

Audra Horridge, AVD's VP of Operations

Audra was also the co-founder of Mobius, one of the first contract manufacturing facilities in Oakland, California. She built operations from the ground up while managing production/formulation, client acquisition, and client relations for over 40+ brands including PAX Vapor, Foria and Jetty Extracts. Audra also specialized in product formulation and testing, bringing multiple vape products to market.

Amongst her responsibilities - and to further develop AVD's vision and culture around consumer safety - Audra will continue her research into the interaction of terpenes with cartridge hardware, helping maintain AVD's edge in cartridge performance and safety.

"I am delighted to welcome Audra to the AVD team. She brings a track record of product manufacturing, formulation, vapor hardware, and filling technology. Her experience will be an asset not only to AVD but also to our clients," said Michael Brosgart, Chief Operating Officer of AVD.

About Advanced Vapor Devices

AVD exclusively designs and manufactures vaporizer cartridges and batteries for plant-based oils. AVD adheres to three design and manufacturing principles:

Controlling its entire supply chain - sourcing and using only the highest quality and safest materials available.

Designing and engineering vaporizers that provide a premium user experience and deliver flavors true to the strain, from the first to the last draw.

Leading the industry with products that are reliable and will not easily leak or break.

AVD hardware is manufactured in a U.S. owned and managed factory, certified as ISO 9001 and is cGMP compliant. All oil touching parts are non-toxic and inert and cartridges meet stringent California Cat III heavy-metal regulations. Products always pass through strict quality control and safety assurance protocols and are tested at various stages of the manufacturing process.

The AVD leadership team comprises respected industry experts. Former owners and managers of state-approved extraction labs, cultivation, processing, formulation, fulfillment, and distribution facilities.

AVD's proprietary ceramic core design, combined with innovative battery technology, amongst other design features, make AVD the partner of choice for leading industry players. Distributors like Greenlane and Marijuana Packaging and many of the industry's foremost oil brands, including Friendly Farms, Blue River, Alien Labs, Connected, Bloom Farms, Trulieve, and Humboldt Terp Council, have made the switch to AVD cartridges and batteries. For more information, please visit https://avd710.com

AVD Media contact:

Michael Brosgart

Chief Operating Officer

+1 415-320-6209.

inquiries@avd.com

SOURCE Advanced Vapor Devices

