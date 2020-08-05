Advanced Vapor Devices Announces Brendan Nicholas as Vice President of Sales

Brendan brings to AVD, 15+ years selling and implementing enterprise level technology solutions to Fortune 500 accounts, while working at companies including Xerox and Mitel.

Michael Brosgart, Chief Operating Officer of AVD commented, "We are delighted to welcome Brendan to the AVD team. Brendan will play an instrumental role leading and assisting AVD in the build out of our sales team. His product knowledge and breadth of sales and customer experience, including for a nationwide vape hardware, packaging, and accessories company, makes him a natural fit for the position as we expand operations and bring new products to market. I am personally excited to work closely with Brendan."

About Advanced Vapor Devices

AVD exclusively designs and manufactures vaporizer cartridges and batteries for plant-based oils.

The AVD factory is U.S. owned and managed by a leadership team with decades of experience in the cannabis and engineering industries. It's why we understand the intricacies of cannabis oil, and the delicate interplay between oil absorption, heat, and vaporization.

Manufacturing meets cGMP requirements and our factory is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified. All oil touching parts are non-toxic, and cartridges comply with stringent California Cat III heavy-metal regulations. We control our entire supply chain - sourcing and using only the highest quality and safest materials available. Products pass through strict quality control and safety assurance protocols at various stages of the manufacturing process.

AVD is partner of choice for leading oil brands and is known for producing reliable products that do not easily leak or break. Advanced technology and design built around AVD's proprietary ceramic core delivers true to the strain flavors - providing a premium user experience.

For more information about AVD products, please visit www.avd710.com

AVD Media contact:

Gary Buisansky

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Vapor Devices

