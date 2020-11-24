Advanced VR Real Estate Tool Available for License in 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DC based real estate brokerage firm Urban District Realty, LLC announced that they will begin licensing use of PROJETO, their virtual reality real estate listing system, to real estate firms throughout the country starting in January of 2021. Previously available only to the firm's own clients, this move brings the cutting-edge technology to a broader audience.

The announcement comes on the heels of several national developers expressing interest in the product. "We always had plans to grow PROJETO, though we didn't necessarily anticipate it happening this quickly," says Ryan Fiero, Principal Broker and CEO of Urban District Realty. According to Fiero, the organic demand for the product led to the decision to make PROJETO available on a wider scale.

Joel Garcia, Urban District Realty's in-house Virtual Reality Director, along with his team of developers, have managed the day-to-day development of the system. "We've put a lot of time and effort into creating a unique tool that will help people across the country purchase their dream home with ease and comfort," said Garcia. "We're excited to share our technology with other real estate firms and make the real estate process seamless for as many people as possible."

Interested parties will soon be able to license PROJETO Presentation Rooms of their own, with the ability to show models listed in the growing PROJETO ecosystem. The number of viewable models is expected to spike in 2021 as Urban District Realty plans to release their proprietary real estate scanning system, which will allow clients to list existing properties in PROJETO at an accessible price point. This scanning service will complement their current workflow, which focuses on custom model creation for properties that are still under development and/or construction.

Launched in September of this year, PROJETO was initially developed to allow clients to do a realistic walk-through of properties that were still under construction and would otherwise be unavailable for touring. This second phase provides that service for existing properties, allowing clients to visit spaces they might otherwise be unable to due to location, time constraints, or safety concerns. PROJETO is a one-of-a-kind software that uses cutting edge virtual reality technology to reimagine the human interaction of a classic real estate showing with unparalleled convenience and accessibility. By licensing the system to other companies, Urban District Realty, LLC has brought PROJETO one step closer to becoming the standard for property showings in the future.

Located in Washington DC, Urban District Realty, LLC is a licensed and insured real estate brokerage firm that assists clients in buying, selling, and developing luxury properties in both Washington DC and Virginia. Founded in 2017, their team of real estate professionals combines the energy of a tech startup with the personal connection of a small business. Visit www.urbandistrictrealty.com/projeto to learn more.

