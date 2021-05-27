Advanced Welding School Secures $25 million in Incentive-Aligned Tuition Financing Capital to Grow Income Share Agreement Program

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Welding School (AWS) today announced the close of $25 million in growth financing to drive the expansion of their Income Share Agreement program. The Louisiana-based company trains students from a diverse set of backgrounds to become world-class welding professionals in one of leading welding markets in the US. AWS plans to increase access to their elite program through the use of Income Share Agreements. These incentive-aligned financing products demonstrate Advanced Welding School's dedication to exceptional student outcomes.

To power their Income Share Agreement offering, AWS has made the switch from Meratas to Leif, the Tuition Finance Management Platform. Leif works with industry leading education providers who deliver exceptional outcomes and create upward career mobility for students across a variety of fields. Leif's outcomes-aligned tuition financing solutions help education providers maximize their program's growth and impact potential by removing barriers to entry.

Richard Hope, founder and CEO at Advanced Welding School, commented: "Incentive-aligned financing embodies our mission to transform students of all backgrounds into dynamic and highly skilled welders. We decided to switch to Leif because they are the market's only full service Program Manager, enabling us to secure captive and scalable ISA financing, while also delivering the best school and student experience. Leif's expertise made structuring, launching and financing our ISA program a smooth experience for AWS and our students. We are thrilled to finally offer this product to our students."

"Leif is committed to partnering with the best education providers across a diverse set of in-demand job readiness verticals to maximize their impact by leveraging outcomes-aligned tuition financing in all its forms," remarked Jeffrey Groeber, Founder & CEO of Leif. "Advanced Welding School shares this vision and has an extensive track record of delivering truly impressive student outcomes. For this reason, we were thrilled by the opportunity to partner with AWS and increase access to vocational and skilled trades training."

Advanced Welding School was founded in 2017 by Richard Hope, a professional welder with over 40 years of experience in the field. After teaching welding at a Louisiana community college, he realized the need for improvement in the current welding educational system. AWS was born to create a more comprehensive and effective curriculum, allowing students to get certified and enter the workforce immediately after completing their training. Advanced Welding School is constantly striving to provide any individual who wants to change their lives through a welding education an opportunity to do so.

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the incentive-aligned tuition finance ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-oriented form of education finance.

