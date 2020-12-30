Advanced Wound Care (AWC) Market Company Profiles, Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, India, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added "Advanced Wound Care (AWC) -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025" Research Report to its online database and report delivers an in-depth understanding of advanced wound care and the historical and forecasted advanced wound care market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The advanced wound care market report provides an overview of advanced wound care, applications of advanced wound care as well as its advantages and limitations. Additionally, the report provides insight on the AWC market share of the individual AWC devices, current and forecasted AWC market size from 2017 to 2025 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Advanced Wound Care Overview

The rising demand for acute wound care products in the market is majorly due to the increasing acute and chronic disorders. The traditional forms of wound care products are not only ineffective in treating chronic wounds but also involve a steady process of healing, hence, there is a huge demand for these products within the market. Owing to the prolonged treatment process that chronic wounds need and the cost incurred during the treatment, advanced wound care products definitely hold an upper edge. Apart from this, there are several other reasons why advanced wound care products are extremely beneficial in treatment of acute and chronic wounds. This involves maintaining a hydrating environment at the wound site, preventing any sort of exogenous infection, maintaining a continued flow of oxygen etc. AWC products are an alternative to the traditional wound care products, majorly designed for people suffering from wounds that are caused due to diabetes or ulcers. AWC products form a major ratio for treatment of complicated external wounds in hospitals and clinics. As more and more traditional wound care products are fading out, the manufacturers are trying to develop advanced forms of wound care products with greater efficiency and fast healing properties.

Diabetes is a chronic condition and leads to formation of diabetic foot ulcers, which may turn out to be infectious. Advanced care products are therefore made to ease the suffering of patients dealing with such forms of chronic conditions. They are also used in the treatment of pressure ulcers, extremely prevalent in the North American region. AWC products would include hydrogels, hydrocolloids, alginates, films and foam dressings. Seaweed extracted alginate is available in a variety of shapes to cover the wounded site and eliminate the bacteria. Hydrocolloid dressings would have hydrophilic substances like gelatin and cellulose, which intake all the bacteria, dirt and fluids from the wound.

Study Period: 2017-2025

Geography Covered

The US

EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain and the United Kingdom )

, , , and the ) Japan

Advanced Wound Care- Competitive Analysis

This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of advanced wound care, to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on types of wounds.

Advanced Wound Care: Market Analysis

This segment illustrates the market of advanced wound care across 7MM and how the market is expected to rise in the study period (2017 to 2025), at a significant CAGR.

Advanced Wound Care: Market Segmentation

By Type

Dressings

Silver Wound Dressings

Non-silver Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrocolloids Dressings

Foam Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Active Wound Care

Skin Substitutes

Growth Factors

Therapies and Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

Others

By Application

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burns & Other Wounds

By End-User

Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Clinics

Homecare settings

Other End users

Advanced Wound Care: Market Drivers and Barriers

The report provides insights into the market driving factors and the barriers shaping the advanced wound care market.

The growth of AWC market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and ulcers, which are a major reason for increase in chronic wounds such as diabetes foot ulcers, surgical wounds and infections. An escalating geriatric population and a preferred demand for faster recovery via minimally-invasive forms of treatments are some of the other market drivers associated with AWC products.

However, higher treatment cost incurred during the treatment with Advanced Wound Care products and lack of proper reimbursements are some of the barriers that can obstruct the propelling growth of the AWC market.

Industry Trends

There have been various developments and collaborations in the field of advanced wound care products. UPM Biomedicals recently launched an innovative advanced wound care product called FibDex, made of wood-based nanofibrillar cellulose for the European market. The product has received the CE mark approval in the late 2019. The year 2019 was marked by some of the notable acquitions in the AWC market. Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics and Leaf Healthcare; and the 3M Company acquired Acelity (KCI + Systagenix) for USD 6.7 billion. These companies were amongst the top-6 players in the Advanced Wound Care market before there acquisition and the combined entity will command a very high scale, particularly in the US (comprising about half of the global market). There have been a number of other acquisitions that have taken place in the year 2019 like the Mölnlycke Health Care's acquisition of M&J Airlaid and Urgo Medical's acquisition of Realm Therapeutics (Vashe).

KOL- Views

To keep up with the market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in advanced wound care domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or AWC Devices market trend. This will support the clients in making informed business decisions by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of advanced wound care, explaining its applications, advantages, and limitations, etc.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the currently available advanced wound care is provided, which will have an impact on the future market of advanced wound care.

A detailed review of advanced wound care market; historical and forecasted market size is included in the report, covering devices outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global advanced wound care market.



Report Highlights

The report covers descriptive overview of the advanced wound care, explaining its applications, working mechanism, etc.

The report is a comprehensive account of marketed devices present in the advanced wound care market.

, , , , UK) & . The report is a comprehensive account of marketed devices present in the advanced wound care market.

The report also reviews the detailed global historical and forecasted advanced wound care market including assessing the outreach in 7 MM.

The report helps in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global advanced wound care market.

Advanced Wound Care Report Key Strengths

6 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Competitive Landscape

Patient pool

Market Size

Advanced Wound Care Report Assessment

Marketed Product profiles

Key Products and Key Players

Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Forecast

KOL'S views

Key Questions

Market Insights:

What was the advanced wound care market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it will look like in 2025?

What will be the advanced wound care total market Size as well as market Size by devices across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2025)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest advanced wound care market Size during the forecast period (2017-2025)?

At what CAGR, the advanced wound care market is expected to grow in 7mm during the forecast period (2017-2025)?

What will be the advanced wound care market outlook across the 7mm during the forecast period (2017-2025)?

What will be the advanced wound care market growth till 2025 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2025?

How will the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Competitive Landscape:



What are the current devices available in the advanced wound care market?

What is the advanced wound care available in the market, their product description, regulatory milestones, product development activities, research and development activities etc.?

How many key players are developing advanced wound care?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the advanced wound care?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the current advanced wound care?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of advanced wound care?



