Advanced Wound Care Market size to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced wound care market is expected to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (advanced wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and wound care biologics), end-user (hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the market in the region. Market growth in this region is being driven by factors like the growing prevalence of Acute and chronic wounds, a higher number of surgeries, more use of advanced NPWT equipment as well as rising awareness between patients and healthcare professionals.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Wound Care Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Wound Care Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

3M Co., 4L Health Co. Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann, and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Vericel Corp.

3M Co - This company offers various products under its wound care segment such as wound care dressings, compression systems and wraps, medical tapes, wound cleansers, wound closure, barriers, creams, and lotions.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Advanced Wound Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

The advanced wound dressings segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of moist textile dressings and antiperspirant dressing are some of the methods used for treating advanced wounds.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Advanced Wound Care Market: Market dynamics

Key Driver

  • Technological advancements in wound care products
  • Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds
  • Increasing volume of surgical procedures

Technological advancements in wound care products is a key factor driving market growth. Notable advancements include improved patient care via wound healing tracking, novel transplant alternatives, inflammatory control, optimized diets, and novel medicine tests. 

Major Trend

The growing adoption of telemedicine for wound treatment is a key trend in the advanced wound care market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Wound Care Market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,834.57 million at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027. 

The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow by USD 1,365.75 million at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this Advanced Wound Care Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advanced wound care market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the advanced wound care market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the advanced wound care market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced wound care market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wagyu Beef Market to grow by USD 3.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef to drive market growth - Technavio

Wagyu Beef Market to grow by USD 3.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef to drive market growth - Technavio

The wagyu beef market is expected to grow by USD 3.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the...
The diesel Power Engine Market to grow by USD 36.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power drives the growth- Technavio

The diesel Power Engine Market to grow by USD 36.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power drives the growth- Technavio

The diesel power engine market is expected to grow by USD 36.09 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.