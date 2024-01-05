Advanced Wound Care Market size to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced wound care market is expected to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (advanced wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and wound care biologics), end-user (hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the market in the region. Market growth in this region is being driven by factors like the growing prevalence of Acute and chronic wounds, a higher number of surgeries, more use of advanced NPWT equipment as well as rising awareness between patients and healthcare professionals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Wound Care Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., 4L Health Co. Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann, and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Vericel Corp.

3M Co - This company offers various products under its wound care segment such as wound care dressings, compression systems and wraps, medical tapes, wound cleansers, wound closure, barriers, creams, and lotions.

Advanced Wound Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

The advanced wound dressings segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of moist textile dressings and antiperspirant dressing are some of the methods used for treating advanced wounds.

Advanced Wound Care Market: Market dynamics

Key Driver

Technological advancements in wound care products

Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds

Increasing volume of surgical procedures

Technological advancements in wound care products is a key factor driving market growth. Notable advancements include improved patient care via wound healing tracking, novel transplant alternatives, inflammatory control, optimized diets, and novel medicine tests.

Major Trend

The growing adoption of telemedicine for wound treatment is a key trend in the advanced wound care market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this Advanced Wound Care Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advanced wound care market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the advanced wound care market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the advanced wound care market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced wound care market companies.

