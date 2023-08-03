Advanced wound care market to grow by USD 4,020.97 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing volume of surgical procedures drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound care market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,020.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Advanced wound care market – Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Wound Care Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape - The global advanced wound care market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer advanced wound care in the market are 3M Co., 4L Health Co. Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Vericel Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - This company offers various products under its wound care segment, such as wound care dressings, compression systems and wraps, medical tapes, wound cleansers, wound closure, barriers, creams, and lotions.

This company offers various products under its wound care segment, such as wound care dressings, compression systems and wraps, medical tapes, wound cleansers, wound closure, barriers, creams, and lotions. 4L Health Co. Ltd. - The company offers advanced wound care, such as Veraflo Therapy.

The company offers advanced wound care, such as Veraflo Therapy. Anika Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers advanced wound care, such as hyalomatrix hyaluronic acid wound device which is made entirely of HYAFF, a derivative of hyaluronic acid HA.

The company offers advanced wound care, such as hyalomatrix hyaluronic acid wound device which is made entirely of HYAFF, a derivative of hyaluronic acid HA. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Advanced wound care market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Advanced wound dressings, Wound therapy devices, and Wound care biologics), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home healthcare, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The advanced wound dressings segment will be significant during the forecast period. The advanced wound dressings segment is widely used to treat complex wounds, some of which include moist wound dressings and antimicrobial wound dressings. Some of the major factors include the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and burns, the growing aging population, increasing awareness about the clinical benefits of advanced wound dressings, the rising number of surgical procedures, the increasing adoption of advanced wound dressings in hospitals and wound care clinics, and new product launches. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global advanced wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global advanced wound care market.

North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada followed by Mexico are some of the major contributing countries for the regional market growth. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the increased adoption of technologically advanced NPWT devices, high awareness among patients and clinicians, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, and significant market presence of leading vendors. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Advanced wound care market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The increasing volume of surgical procedures drives the growth of the advanced wound care market. There has been a rising incidence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, gynecological, general, and ophthalmic surgeries. Furthermore, the demand for advanced wound care products because they are specifically designed to aid the wound and operate the edges of the wound tissue by closing the tissues together.

In May 2023, the CDC reported that six in 10 people in the US had one or more chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and chronic lung disease. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the advanced wound care market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The increasing use of telemedicine in wound care treatments is an emerging advanced wound care market trend. The growth can be attributed to the short hospital stay, increased convenience for patients as they can receive the treatment in the comfort of their homes or clinics, higher effectiveness, and easier access to wound care experts.

Telemedicine helps in assessing full-thickness wounds such as burns, where the assessment of burn depth and wound healing is particularly important in the immediate hours after a burn injury. This results in improving the quality of life of patients with chronic wounds at a minimal cost. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the advanced wound care market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Emerging minimally invasive surgeries challenges the growth of the advanced wound care market. There is a growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries because it leads to minimal invasion by creating a small incision to reach the point of surgical intervention on the patient's body.

It creates a very small scar on the body, which has to be treated with a wound closure procedure. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the advanced wound care market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this advanced wound care market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advanced wound care market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the advanced wound care market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the advanced wound care market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced wound care market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global wound debridement market size is estimated to grow by USD 474.77 at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into End-user, Product, and Geography. The increasing use of telemedicine in wound debridement treatments is a primary trend in the wound debridement market.

The patch-based wound healing market size is expected to increase by USD 329.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers patch-based wound healing market segmentation by application (acute wounds and chronic wounds) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing demand for advanced wound healing products is one of the key drivers fueling the patch-based wound healing market growth.

Advanced wound care market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,020.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., 4L Health Co. Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Vericel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global advanced wound care market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global advanced wound care market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Advanced wound dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Advanced wound dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Advanced wound dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Advanced wound dressings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Advanced wound dressings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Wound therapy devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Wound therapy devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wound therapy devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Wound therapy devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wound therapy devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wound care biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wound care biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wound care biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wound care biologics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wound care biologics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 4L Health Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: 4L Health Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: 4L Health Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: 4L Health Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 127: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Carilex Medical Inc.

Exhibit 135: Carilex Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Carilex Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Carilex Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Coloplast AS

Exhibit 138: Coloplast AS - Overview



Exhibit 139: Coloplast AS - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Coloplast AS - Key news



Exhibit 141: Coloplast AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

12.9 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 143: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 146: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

12.10 DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Exhibit 147: DeRoyal Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: DeRoyal Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: DeRoyal Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 150: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 151: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 153: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

12.12 Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 155: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Integra Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 160: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 165: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 166: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 168: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Molnlycke Health Care AB

Exhibit 170: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Overview



Exhibit 171: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Key offerings

12.16 Paul Hartmann AG

Exhibit 173: Paul Hartmann AG - Overview



Exhibit 174: Paul Hartmann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Paul Hartmann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Paul Hartmann AG - Segment focus

12.17 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 177: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 178: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 180: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio