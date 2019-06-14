Advanced Wound Care Market Worth 13.07 Billion USD by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates), Therapy Devices, NPWT, Autograft, Allograft, Xenograft), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Foot, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 13.07 Billion by 2022 from USD 10.43 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6%

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88705076

Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing prevalence of surgical wounds & ulcers (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers), increasing aging population, increasing demand for evidence- based advanced wound care products, rising R&D activities, advancements in the field of advanced wound care research, and increasing awareness about wound care treatment.

Moist wound dressings are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By product, the Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented into moist wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and active wound care. The moist wound dressings segment is further subcategorized into foam, hydrocolloid, film, alginate, hydrogel, and collagen dressings. The increasing incidence of target indications, such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers, is expected to support the demand for moist wound dressings during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Wound Care Market"

199 – Tables

66 – Figures

220 – Pages

The surgical wounds segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017

By wound type, the market is categorized into surgical wounds, ulcers, traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The surgical wounds segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global Advanced Wound Care Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers (due to the prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the geriatric population, increasing the demand for advanced wound care products).

By end user, hospitals and clinics are estimated to command for the largest share of the market

By end users, the Advanced Wound Care Market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Advanced Wound Care Market. Increasing patient admissions for the treatment of chronic wounds, rising incidence of diabetes, and improving hospital infrastructure in developing countries are key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88705076

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global wound care market. The large share of North America is attributed to the growing geriatric population, surging prevalence of chronic wounds, and product launches in this region.

The key players in the Advanced Wound Care Market are Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), B. Braun (Germany), ConvaTec Group (US), Coloplast (Denmark), Integra LifeSciences(US), 3M Company (US), Cardinal Health (US), Acelity L.P. (US), Medtronic (US), MPM Medical (US), PAUL HARTMANN (Germany), Medline Industries (US), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group (UK), BSN medical GmbH (Germany), Wound Care Technologies (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Organogenesis (US), Hematris Wound Care (Germany), Alliqua BioMedical (UK), MiMedX Group (US), Triage Meditech (India), DeRoyal Industries (US), and Laboratoires URGO (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Animal Wound Care Market by Product [Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device] Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User - Global Forecast to 2021

Wound Dressings Market by Type (Advanced Wound Dressings, Traditional Wound Dressings), Application (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Inpatient Facilities, Outpatient Facilities) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/advanced-wound-care-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/advanced-wound-care.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets