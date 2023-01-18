Advanced Wound Care Market worth $17.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Wound Care Market is valued at an estimated USD 11.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases & conditions that impair wound healing capabilities, rising costs associated with chronic wounds, and technological improvements. However, the high price tag and risks associated with the use of advanced wound care products are the major factors limiting the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88705076

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Wound Care Market"

221 - Tables

38 - Figures

270 – Pages

Advanced Wound Care Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 17.7 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 9.4% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, wound type, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth potential of emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe

In 2021, the dressings segment held the largest share of the advanced wound care market, by product segment.

The advanced wound care market is segregated into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents according to product. The dressings segment held the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2021. The prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds is rising, and innovations in the dressing technology are fueling the market growth of this segment.

The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care, by end user segment, in 2021

Based on end users, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings; and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The growth of this market is being fueled by the quantity of medical procedures carried out in the hospitals, the accessibility of reimbursements, and the volume of patients receiving care in the hospitals.

North America is the largest regional market for advanced wound care market

The global advanced wound care market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced wound treatment products, devices, equipments and the highly advanced healthcare system in the US and Canada. The market for sophisticated wound care products is also projected to increase as the senior population rises. Growth in this population segment will raise the need for improved wound care in the area because there is a direct association between the elderly population and the prevalence of wounds.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88705076

Advanced Wound Care Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities

a. Growing geriatric population

b. Increasing prevalence of diabetes

c. High incidence of obesity

d. Increasing number of surgical procedures

e. Increasing number of traumatic wounds

2. Increasing spending on chronic wounds

3. Increasing incidence of burn injuries

4. Technological advancements

Restraints:

1. High cost of advanced wound care products

2. Risks associated with use of advanced wound care products

Opportunities:

1. Growth potential of emerging economies

2. Technological advancements

Trends:

1. Acquisitions by leading companies

2. Focus on expanding capabilities of current technologies and launching novel products

a. Smart advanced wound care

b. Crab shell bandages

c. Color changing dressings

d. Integration of nanotechnology in advanced wound care products

e. Novel wound assessment/measurement devices

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B. Braun SE (Germany), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Bioventus LLC (US), MIMEDX GROUP, INC.(US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Lohmann & Rauscher GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), DermaRite Industries, LLC (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Advancis Medical (UK), Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Hollister Incorporated (US), Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shield Line (US), ZENIMEDICAL (US), Carilex Medical (Germany), Pensar Medical, LLC (US), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and HAROMED B.V. (Belgium).

Recent Developments:

In June 2022 , Smith & Nephew (UK) announced that it will be building a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of Hull, UK . The new facility is expected to support more than USD 10 billion worth of sales in its first ten years of operation.

, Smith & Nephew (UK) announced that it will be building a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of . The new facility is expected to support more than worth of sales in its first ten years of operation. In March 2022 , ConvaTec Inc. (UK) acquired Triad Life Sciences (US), a company that develops biologically derived products to address unmet clinical needs in surgical wounds, chronic wounds, and burns.

, ConvaTec Inc. (UK) acquired Triad Life Sciences (US), a company that develops biologically derived products to address unmet clinical needs in surgical wounds, chronic wounds, and burns. In January 2020 , ConvaTec Inc. (UK) launched ConvaMax, an advanced wound dressing that helps in managing highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers.

, ConvaTec Inc. (UK) launched ConvaMax, an advanced wound dressing that helps in managing highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers. In October 2019 , 3M Company (US) acquired Acelity Inc. (US). This acquisition enhanced 3M's capabilities in advanced wound care, a significant and growing market segment.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=88705076

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Animal Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Supplies Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Wound Care Biologics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Wound Dressings Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/advanced-wound-care-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/advanced-wound-care.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets