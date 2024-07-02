AdvancedPCB Launches First-of-its-Kind PCBDay

The annual event will feature unprecedented exclusive discounts on printed circuit

boards, increasing access to the rapidly expanding industry.

AURORA, Colo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvancedPCB, a leader in printed circuit board (PCB) design and manufacturing, is excited to announce the launch of PCBDay, the first ever one-day sales event for the printed circuit board industry. The event takes place on Tuesday, July 9.

"Every one of the electronics we use on a daily basis requires a printed circuit board, and PCBDay is a celebration of the industry offering increased access to the technology and design needed for effective PCBs," says AdvancedPCB CEO, Peter Austin. "We look forward to seeing what next generation technologies come out of our inaugural PCBDay."

PCBDay will feature exciting exclusive discounts on printed circuit boards. Additionally, there will be special discounts for engineering students, providing them with the ability to jumpstart their capstone projects or unique innovations.

"The engineering student discount is critically important to our commitment in moving the industry forward. They are our next generation of electronic design engineers in developing solutions for the medical, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, automotive and many other industries." Austin adds.

To view available deals, speak with a PCB expert, and look into estimated delivery times, visit AdvancedPCB.com .

About AdvancedPCB

Founded in 1977, AdvancedPCB is the nation's leader in printed circuit board solutions—offering full-scale design, fabrication, and assembly in-house consistently faster than the industry standard. The company offers full-service solutions that meet the unique demands of any PCB customer while providing best-in-class customer service at every touchpoint. With certifications that support both commercial and military work, our technologies include Standard Through-Hole, Advanced HDI, and Flex & Rigid-Flex products. AdvancedPCB offers competitive products for applications both large and small, and every interaction is infused with the core belief that customer centricity is key. Visit AdvancedPCB.com .

SOURCE AdvancedPCB